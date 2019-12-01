Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 1 p.m. Sunday at the main library, enjoy “The Secret Power of Children’s Picture Books,” a special storytime with staff from the University of Illinois at Chicago Center for Literacy. They will demonstrate strategies for improving how to read nonfiction picture books to children. For ages 3 to 7 with a parent or caregiver.
At 2 p.m. Sunday at the Main Library, author Lori Borgman will discuss her latest book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s.” Borgman’s warm and witty nationally syndicated column appears in 400 publications, including The News-Gazette. A book signing will follow.
Want to build a snowman? From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 7) at the main library, community members of all ages are invited to a Frozen Party. Play Frozen games, make chilly crafts and take your picture with The Snow Queen and Princess. Costumes welcome.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
The library will be closed Monday for staff development, re-opening at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Preschool Pals Playgroup meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the first floor meeting room. For children, ages 2-6 years, and their caregivers.
On Thursday, ages 12-18 can learn the basics about 3D printing. Create, print and take home your own design. Space is limited and registration is required (call 217-477-5220 or visit the Teen Zone.
For information about programs and services of the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org