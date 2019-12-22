Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
From 9:45-10:10 a.m. Monday, introduce your baby to the joy of reading with stories, songs and bounces for children from birth to 18 months of age, with their parent or caregiver.
From 6:30-7:15 p.m. Thursday, enjoy an evening of family board games in the Nate & Lillie Story Room.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
From 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, it’s Preschool Story Time for 3-5-year- olds in the Lewis Auditorium
Chess + for Kids (ages 5 and up) takes place 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday in the children’s area.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Thursday: Teens, discover your crafty side with art projects at 5 p.m. every Thursday in the Makerspace. For teens, ages 12-18.
Friday: Adults 60 and older are invited to Coffee Time to enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea with snacks, games and good conversation. This program is held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Fridays in the first floor meeting room.
Saturday: Coffee & Comics book group discusses a different comic or graphic novel each month. This month, chat about “The Kitchen” by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle at 12:30 p.m. at Café 13 (13 N. Vermilion St.), with support from Vintage Villains.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
The Teen Reading Program’s “Winter Reading Land” starts Monday through Jan. 3. For ages 13-19. Grand prize: an Amazon gift card.
Storytime with Miss Emily will meet from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday. The theme is holiday trees. Listen to tree-themed stories, make a paper plate tree and play pin the ornament on the tree with Miss Emily. Preschoolers and parents are welcome to attend.