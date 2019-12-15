Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St,
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Douglass Branch, view the completed renovations, including elegant shelving and a new Checkout Desk.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the main library, school-age kids are invited to build and decorate paper bag gingerbread houses at Afternoon Adventures.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library: an afternoon of prizes, popcorn and family fun at Bingo Blast.
More at champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
On Sunday (1:30-2:15 p.m.), it’s Slavic Story Time in The Lewis Auditorium. Join us to hear “The Mitten” by Jan Brett and craft your own paper mittens. For children of all ages and their caregivers.
From 2-3 p.m. Sunday, it’s December’s UFLive! concert featuring Carl Johnson & the New Orleans Jazz Machine in the Busey Mills Reading Room.
Holiday Card Magic takes place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday in The Lewis Auditorium. Supplies and examples are available to help create a homemade holiday card — all while listening to holiday music. For all ages.
More at urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Wee Wigglers, for children up to 24 months with a caregiver at 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the Children’s Program Room, includes songs and stories.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, ages 12-18 are invited to the Teen Zone to make a superhero terrarium ornament in this month’s Teen DIY.
From 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Youth Services Department hosts its Winter Celebration that includes a visit by Santa. Open to children of all ages.
More at danvillepubliclibrary.org.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
The Teen Reading Program’s “Winter Reading Land” starts Monday through Jan. 3. For ages 13-19. Grand prize: an Amazon gift card.
Family Movie Night starts at 6 p.m. Friday (“Elf”).
More at tolonolibrary.org.