Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Sunday: In Concert at CPL: New Souls, 2 p.m. at the main library. Enjoy an afternoon of soul, hip-hop and R&B with New Souls. The trio includes Brandon T. Washington, Cii La’Cole Stewart and Mike Ingram.
Saturday: Battle of the Books, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the main library. Watch teams of students in grades 3 to 5 as they celebrate Black History Month by challenging their book knowledge. Playoffs are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with the finals at 3 p.m. Participants read and answer questions about 25 great books linked to black history.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Sunday: Library staff will share information about library resources, services and events at Read Across America, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lincoln Square Mall.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Tuesday: Kids’ Snack Club, 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. Make fresh strawberry fruit pops for National Strawberry Day. For children, ages 5-18; children under 12 with a caregiver.
Wednesday: Teen DIY, 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Teens, make a first aid kit. For high school-aged teens.
Mahomet Public Library
1702 E. Oak St.
Saturday: Childhood Injury Prevention, 10 a.m. at Middletown Prairie Elementary. Paul Jerziorczak, MD, MPH, talks about doing all we can as parents to prevent childhood injuries. Free child care is available, but you must register your children for this service.
Saturday: Leap Into Space Day! 1 p.m. Love anything and everything Star Wars? We’ll have various Star Wars crafts and activities. Fun for the whole family.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Today: Pet Care and Responsibility, 1 p.m. Are you an animal lover? Are you thinking about getting a pet of your own? Come and learn all about the responsibilities of owning an animal. You will even get to meet a variety of pets currently housed at the University of Illinois Veterinary Student Outreach. All ages are welcome to attend.
Monday: Storytime with Miss Emily, 10 a.m. The theme is Animals in Winter. What do animals do during the winter? Play a hibernation/migration game, make sleepy winter animals and read stories about nature in winter. For preschoolers and their parents.
Rantoul Public Library
106 W. Flessner Ave.
Friday: Potato Chip Taste Test, 4 to 5 p.m.
Friday: Teen Movie: "Black Panther," 5:30 to 8 p.m.