Champaign Public Library

Main Library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

Monday: Getting to Know Kindles, 10 a.m. at the main library. Learn how to use your Kindle, including changing settings. Part of the Getting Started series. This is a hands-on workshop; please bring your own Kindle. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or by calling 217-403-2070.

Wednesday: Chair Zumba, noon at the main library. Drop in to try a gentle workout to upbeat music, led by Rachel Z. Designed for all skill levels and mobilities.

Saturday: Practice Interviewing, 4 p.m. at the main library. Gain experience and valuable feedback while you practice interviewing for your next job. This hands-on workshop is taught by Carrie Harris, career counselor at Parkland College. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or by calling 217-403-2070.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

Sunday: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Wee Love Music, 3 p.m. For children and their caregivers.

Thursday: Urbana’s Poet Laureate hosts a poetry showcase of local writers, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Third Annual Urbana Free Library Adult Spelling Bee, 3:30 p.m. Registration required.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

Monday: Genealogy Club, 1:30 p.m. in the Garman Room. Explore ancestry and resources the library has to help you. This month’s topic is “Share the Love: Genealogy Valentines.”

Tuesday: Kids’ Snack Club, 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. Decorate valentine sugar cookies. For children, ages 5-18; children under 12 with a caregiver.

Friday: Creativebug, 4 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Make cute valentines with the experts.

Mahomet Public Library

1702 E. Oak St.

Monday: Color Yourself Happy, 9:30 a.m. Drop-in adult coloring program. Supplies provided.

Tuesday: Tuesday Night Book Club at the library, 6:30. Come ready to discuss “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai.

Wednesday: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Join Ms. Maura for stories and songs. Ages 3.5 to 6-plus.

Tolono Public Library

111 E. Main St.

Monday: Storytime with Miss Emily, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Build friendships while playing a fun circle of friends game. We will also read fun books and make a friendship necklace for a special friend. Preschoolers and parents are welcome to attend.

Wednesday: Coffee Talk, 9 a.m. Seniors 60 and over are invited to visit with each other and enjoy friendly conversation. Enjoy coffee, light snacks and good company.

Friday: Valentine’s Day Make and Take, 10 a.m. Drop by anytime during the hour to make valentine to give to your special someone. Recommended ages 5-10 (under 5 with a caregiver).

Rantoul Public Library

106 W. Flessner Ave.

Friday: The Great Candy Taste Test, 4 to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Afternoon Board Game, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

All month long: $2 All-You-Can-Carry Book Sale.

Libraries: Want your events included in this listing? Email them to advance@news-gazette.com by Wednesday the week prior to the events.