Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Monday: Getting to Know Kindles, 10 a.m. at the main library. Learn how to use your Kindle, including changing settings. Part of the Getting Started series. This is a hands-on workshop; please bring your own Kindle. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or by calling 217-403-2070.
Wednesday: Chair Zumba, noon at the main library. Drop in to try a gentle workout to upbeat music, led by Rachel Z. Designed for all skill levels and mobilities.
Saturday: Practice Interviewing, 4 p.m. at the main library. Gain experience and valuable feedback while you practice interviewing for your next job. This hands-on workshop is taught by Carrie Harris, career counselor at Parkland College. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or by calling 217-403-2070.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Sunday: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Wee Love Music, 3 p.m. For children and their caregivers.
Thursday: Urbana’s Poet Laureate hosts a poetry showcase of local writers, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: Third Annual Urbana Free Library Adult Spelling Bee, 3:30 p.m. Registration required.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Monday: Genealogy Club, 1:30 p.m. in the Garman Room. Explore ancestry and resources the library has to help you. This month’s topic is “Share the Love: Genealogy Valentines.”
Tuesday: Kids’ Snack Club, 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. Decorate valentine sugar cookies. For children, ages 5-18; children under 12 with a caregiver.
Friday: Creativebug, 4 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Make cute valentines with the experts.
Mahomet Public Library
1702 E. Oak St.
Monday: Color Yourself Happy, 9:30 a.m. Drop-in adult coloring program. Supplies provided.
Tuesday: Tuesday Night Book Club at the library, 6:30. Come ready to discuss “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai.
Wednesday: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Join Ms. Maura for stories and songs. Ages 3.5 to 6-plus.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Monday: Storytime with Miss Emily, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Build friendships while playing a fun circle of friends game. We will also read fun books and make a friendship necklace for a special friend. Preschoolers and parents are welcome to attend.
Wednesday: Coffee Talk, 9 a.m. Seniors 60 and over are invited to visit with each other and enjoy friendly conversation. Enjoy coffee, light snacks and good company.
Friday: Valentine’s Day Make and Take, 10 a.m. Drop by anytime during the hour to make valentine to give to your special someone. Recommended ages 5-10 (under 5 with a caregiver).
Rantoul Public Library
106 W. Flessner Ave.
Friday: The Great Candy Taste Test, 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: Afternoon Board Game, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
All month long: $2 All-You-Can-Carry Book Sale.