Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Wednesday: DIY Kids: Black History Bingo, 4 p.m. at the Douglass Branch. Learn about famous people, places and events in Black History by making your own bingo card and playing together.
Saturday: Insect Superpowers, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the main library. Local illustrator Jillian Nickell will talk about how she created the artwork for her new kids’ book, “Insect Superpowers.” Then she’ll show you how to draw your own super bugs
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Sunday: Children’s book author Janice Harrington, 2 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon of stories, insects and a craft.
Friday: Manga Club, 4 p.m. Teens welcome for all things manga!
Saturday: Spanish Story Time, 2:30 p.m. Come listen to storytelling in English and Spanish, enjoy traditional songs and make a craft. For children of all ages and their caregivers.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Monday: Movie night, 5:30 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. “What Men Want.” This movie is rated R. Open to ages 17 and older; under 17 with a parent or guardian. IDs will be checked at the door.
Tuesday: Kids’ Snack Club, 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. Make rainbow frozen yogurt bark for National Frozen Yogurt Day. For children, ages 5-18; children under 8 with a caregiver.
Wednesday: Sweet escape, 5 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Teens, meet for a Sweet Escape — complete a fun writing activity and make Valentine cake pops. For teens, ages 12-18.
Mahomet Public Library
1702 E. Oak St.
Wednesday: It’s Elementary: Mad Scientist, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Fun, hands-on science experiments. For Grades K-5.
Saturday: Read to a Dog, 10 to 11 a.m. Join us and read to certified therapy dogs from the Champaign-Urbana Canine Connection.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Friday: Mommy Meetup, 9 a.m. Being a mom is hard. Having other adults to talk to who understand can be a valuable resource. Bring your children (0-6 years) to do some fun activities while you meet other moms and enjoy a cup of coffee.
Friday: Adult Craft Night, 6 to 7 p.m. DIY photo cubes. Bring at least six pictures from home to make your own photo cube out of a block of wood. For adults over 18.
Wednesday: After-school BINGO, every Wednesday 3:30 to 4 p.m. Everyone’s favorite game is back! Join us for prizes, snacks and fun! Recommended ages 5-18.