Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.,
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Monday: Community Job Fair, 4:30 p.m. at the main library. Looking for a job? Changing careers? Meet with 30 local employers and organizations, learn about career resources available at the library, and enter a raffle to win a Chromebook. Part of the Get that Job! series.
Wednesday: Intro to Instagram, 2 p.m. at the main library. Get started with social media by setting up your own Instagram account. Part of the Getting Started series. This is a hands-on workshop with training laptops provided. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or by calling 217-403-2070.
Saturday: ¡Ciencias! Hands-on Science for Kids, 3 p.m. at the main library. Do you like messy fun? Join scientists from SACNAS at Illinois (Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in the Sciences) for hands-on demonstrations and experiments presented in Spanish and English.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Thursday: Brain Teasers & Treats: Game Night, 5 p.m. at the Urbana Park District Lake House (Crystal Lake Park). Keep your brain fit with a fun evening of games and activities.
Thursday: Bitter Kola Tastes Sweet, A Celebration of Black Writers from Around the World, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Physics Van, 4 p.m. Come do science and fun experiments with the UI’s Physics Van, a traveling science show for kids.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Monday: Presidents Day Bingo, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Learn about the presidents and win prizes. For children, ages 8-12.
Wednesday: Meeting of the Teen Minds, 5 p.m. in the Teen Makerspace. This week’s topic is “Could you REALLY be President? Would you want to?” For high school-aged teens.
Saturday: Pilates, 4 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. We will be using a variety of instructional videos. Bring your own mat or borrow one from the library for the duration of the class. Free, for adults, ages 18 and over.
Mahomet Public Library
1702 E. Oak St.
Wednesday: Crafts, 1:30 p.m. School is out early, join us for an afternoon of crafts and games.
Thursday: Book club, 6:30 p.m., JT Walker’s Barrel Room. Join us on the third Thursday as we discuss the month’s book selection over brews! (Beverages available for purchase.) This month we are discussing “Fair Play: A Game-Changing Solution for When You Have Too Much to Do (and More Life to Live),” by Eve Rodsky
Saturday, Puzzle race, 2 p.m. Gather a team of up to four and race against other teams to complete your 500-piece puzzle first. The event will end when the first team finishes their puzzle. If no one finishes by 4 p.m., the winner will be the team closest to finishing. Please register online or by calling the library, there is a limit of six teams.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Monday: Family Movie Matinee, 10 a.m. Families are invited to come watch the fourth movie in this famous family-friendly series where toys come alive.
Friday: Valentine’s Make and Take, 10 a.m. in the meeting room. Children 5 to 10 years old are welcome to drop in any time during this hour-long program hosted by Miss Emily to make valentines to give to special people in their lives.
Rantoul Public Library
106 W. Flessner Ave.
Thursday: Card-making, 7 p.m. The library has received a generous supply of card-making equipment and materials. Every session, a portion of the new collection will be set out for adults 18 and up to explore. Bring your creativity and make your own personalized cards.
Friday: LEGO Club, 4 p.m. Build new friendships while building with LEGOs. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday: Yu-Gi-Oh, 11 a.m. Bring your decks for some Yu-Gi-Oh fun.