Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.,
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Sunday: Mank & Sass, 2 p.m. at the main library. Enjoy “a little bit of funk and a lot of jive” at this month’s In Concert at CPL performance. Midwest roots run deep with this singer-songwriter duo who have been performing together across the country for more than a decade.
Thursday: Get that Job, 4 p.m. at the main library. Learn to craft an attention-grabbing resume and cover letter in this hands-on workshop led by Carrie Harris, career counselor at Parkland College. Sign up at champaign.org/get-that-job or call 217-403-2070.
Saturday: Teddy Bear Hospital, 3-5 p.m. at the main library. Bring your favorite stuffed animal in for a check-up. Veterinarians-in-training will check their weight, temperature and more. In partnership with the UIUC Veterinary Student Outreach Program.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Saturday: Makerspace Jr., 2-4 p.m. in the Lewis Auditorium. Do you like to make things? Try out a 3D printer, drawing tablet, vinyl cutter, sewing machine, guitar and more. For elementary-age students.
Sunday: Open testing for library jobs, 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Lewis Auditorium. Applicants for circulation clerk and shelver/barista positions should bring a completed application for employment if one is not already on file at the library. Passing the timed 30-minute test and a completed application qualifies the applicant for consideration for future job openings. Please note: No one will be admitted once the doors are closed for instruction and testing.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Tuesday: Coffee & Comics, 6 p.m. at Mad Goat South, 701 S. Gilbert St. The group discusses a different comic or graphic novel. This month, Batman: I Am Gotham.
Friday: Senior Coffee Time, 9:30-11 a.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Adults over 60 are invited to enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea with snacks, games and good conversation.
Saturday: Pilates, 4 p.m in the first-floor meeting room. We will be using a variety of instructional videos. Bring your own mat or borrow one from the library for the duration of the class. Free, for adults ages 18 and over.
Mahomet Public Library
1702 E. Oak St.
Today: Intro to Essential Oils, 2 p.m. Join us as we talk about why essential oils are useful for our physical, mental and emotional health and how to use them. For adults.
Monday: Environmental Reading Group, 6:30-8 p.m. Join moderator Jordan Conerty on fourth Mondays for a new topical book club. Open to anyone interested in conversations related to environmental history, science, conservation, sustainability or justice. We will be discussing “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore,” by Elizabeth Rush. Please register online or by calling the library.
Friday: Preschool playdate, 10-11 a.m. Drop in for an hour of play. The library will provide the toys and you provide the fun. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Tuesday-Thursday: Puzzle swap. Bring your complete, gently used puzzles to the library and exchange yours for new ones to take home. Limit three puzzles to swap per person.
Saturday: Women’s Mini Seminar Event: Overcoming Adversity, 9 a.m. to noon in the meeting room. Learn from three amazing and successful women who have been able to achieve their professional goals despite adversity. For women over 18.