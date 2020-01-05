Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St,
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Wednesday: Zumba, noon in the Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Main Library. Fill your lunch hour with great moves, upbeat music and delightful commentary from Rachel Z as you experience the wonderful health benefits of Zumba Gold — which is done completely seated. All abilities and mobilities are encouraged to attend.
Thursday: LEGO Club, 6:30 p.m. in the Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Main Library. Let our monthly theme be your inspiration or let your imagination be your guide. LEGO blocks provided.
Friday: Virtual reality demo, 9:30 a.m. in the lobby area of the Main Library. Experience virtual reality with the library’s Playstation 4 VR stations.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Today: Folia de Reis, 2 p.m. in the MacFarlane-Hooding Reading Room. Celebrate this Brazilian Christmas tradition that features music, creative costumes and a parade. Make colorful crafts and learn more about this Brazilian folk tradition. Join guest musician Wilson Rocha de Silva in a dance and play percussion instruments. All ages welcome.
Wednesday: Genealogy research, 7 p.m. A member of the Champaign County Genealogical Society will provide additional assistance to any researcher who has a roadblock in their genealogy research.
Saturday: Learn about the library’s free services, 11 a.m., at the table near the Café. Learn more about downloading free e-Books and audiobooks or the library’s databases to help you learn a new language. Consider bringing your own device to get assistance downloading the library’s apps.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Wednesday: Kids’ Snack Club, 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. Make Polar Bear Hot Chocolate. For ages 5-18; children under 8 with a caregiver.
Friday: Learn about plants, 5 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. The Wonder Garden Club teaches children about plants and how to care for them. This month, make do-it-yourself hydroponic units. For ages 5-11; children under 8 with a caregiver.
Saturday: Pilates, 4 p.m. in the first floor meeting room. Bring your own mat or borrow one from the library.