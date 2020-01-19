Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Wednesday: Chair Zumba, noon at the main library. Looking for a fun workout? Try Chair Zumba with Rachel Z, as part of the Fit & Fabulous series, designed for all abilities and mobilities. Meets Wednesdays through the end of February.
Wednesday: DIY Kids, 4 p.m. at the Douglass Branch. Make your own Paper Dragon Puppet at this weekly workshop for school-age kids.
Saturday: Homeschool Fair, drop in 10 a.m. to noon at the main library. Thinking about homeschooling? Find out about area resources available to support homeschool families. Get your questions answered at a panel discussion (10:30 a.m.) and meet representatives from 12 local groups.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Monday: The library is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday: Sky watching, 6:30 p.m. in the Lewis Auditorium. Learn what to watch for in the night sky over the next few months, plus learn some current astronomy news, with Dave Leake, retired director from the William Staerkel Planetarium.
Saturday: Creepy crawlies, 11 a.m. to noon in the Lewis Auditorium. Interact with and touch snakes and worms brought to the library by the Anita Purves Nature Center. For children ages 3 and up and their caregivers.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Monday: Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., throughout the day in the Children’s Room. Alll day we will celebrate the civil rights activist with crafts and a documentary (“10 Things You May Not Know About Martin Luther King, Jr.” For children ages 5-12.
Wednesday: Teen DIY, 5 p.m. in the Teen Zone. Make a snow globe. For teens, ages 12-18.
Saturday: DPL Writers’ Group, 10 a.m. in the second-floor conference room. The group brings together aspiring and accomplished writers of all levels to learn about writing and publishing and share work for helpful feedback. For adults, ages 18 and over.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Monday: The library is closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Wednesday: Coffee Talk, 9 a.m. Wednesday. This weekly program encourages seniors to visit with each other and enjoy friendly conversation. Enjoy coffee, light snacks and good company.
Wednesday: After school BINGO, 3:30 p.m. Everyone’s favorite game is back. Join us for prizes, snacks and fun. Recommended for ages 5-18.