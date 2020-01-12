Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Monday: Getting to know iPads, 10 a.m. at the main library. Find out how to read e-books, listen to e-audiobooks, and watch movies on your iPhone or iPad. No experience necessary. Part of the Getting Started workshop series. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or by calling 217-403-2070.
Wednesday: DIY Kids, 4 p.m. at the Douglass Branch. Make your own Sock Snowman at our weekly do-it-yourself activity for school-age kids.
Thursday: Music Makers, 6:30 p.m. at the main library. Kids and families are invited to sing, play and dance together. Part of the weekly Family Fun Night series.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Thursday: Make music, 10:45 a.m. Fun, free music class with the folks from the Champaign School of Music. For children ages 1-5 with a caregiver.
Friday: Movie, 2 p.m. School’s out early at Urbana High and Middle schools, so come enjoy a movie just for teens. What movie? Vote from a selection of favorites when you arrive.
Saturday: Family karaoke, 2 p.m. in the Lewis Auditorium. Try out our new karaoke machine. You pick the family-friendly song you want, pick up the mic and belt it out for an adoring crowd of other families. No talent needed!
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Monday: Genealogy Club, 1:30 p.m. in the Garman Room. “Simplify Your Genealogy Research: One Ancestor At A Time.”
Wednesday: Kids’ Snack Club, 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. Make bagel pizzas for National Bagel Day. For children, ages 5-18; children under 8 with a caregiver.
Friday: Senior Coffee Time, 9:30 a.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Adults 60 and older are invited to enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea with snacks, games and good conversation.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Monday: Needlework Club, 1 p.m. Open to any crafters who may be searching for a nice quiet spot to work on their crafts while gaining inspiration from other crafters. Bring your own materials and enjoy some light refreshments while you work.
Wednesday: Coffee talk, 9 a.m. This weekly program encourages seniors to visit with each other and enjoy friendly conversation. Enjoy coffee, light snacks and good company.
Wednesday: After-school BINGO, 3:30 p.m. Join us for prizes, snacks and fun. Recommended ages: 5-18.