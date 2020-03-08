Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.,
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Tuesday: Health & Wellness — Your Community When You Retire, 10 a.m. at the main library. Learn about special events and services for seniors, including fitness classes, from William Shaefer of the Champaign Park District.
Wednesday: Fit & Fabulous: Tai Chi with Philip Brewer, noon at the main library. Stop by to try tai chi.
Thursday: Narwhal and Jelly Book Club for Kids, 3:30 p.m. at the main library. Join a lively book club for school-age kids and share under-the-sea fun with crafts and games.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Tuesday: Two amazing authors, one evening, 7 p.m.. Come hear award-winning authors Luis Alberto Urrea and Meagan Cass read selections of their works.
Wednesday: A Women’s History Month event, 6:30 p.m. Feminist Cross-Stitch. Please pre-register if you need supplies.
Wednesday: Genealogy Research Night, 7 p.m. Got a roadblock in your genealogy research? Let us help!
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday: Genealogy Club, 1:30 p.m. in the Garman Room. Explore the topic “Simplify Your Genealogy Research: One Ancestor At A Time.”
Saturday: Math is Everywhere! 3 p.m. We will show an episode of the children’s math series Peg + Cat. Special guest Peg will be coming to visit the library children.
Mahomet Public Library
1702 E. Oak St.
Tuesday: Tuesday Night Book Club, 6:30 p.m. Come ready to discuss “The Only Woman in the Room,” by Marie Benedict. Everyone welcome, including new participants. Please register online or by calling the library.
Saturday: Read to a Dog, 10 a.m. Books and pups? It doesn’t get much better! Join us and read to a dog in the library.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Monday: Storytime with Miss Emily and Needlework Club will not meet due to early voting.
Wednesday: Coffee Talk for Seniors, 9 a.m. Seniors 60 and over will meet at the Tolono Historical Society.
Wednesday: After-school bingo, 3:30 p.m. Join us for prizes, snacks and fun. Recommended ages 5-18.