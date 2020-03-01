Listen to this article

Champaign Public Library

Main Library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

Friday: Tutor training with Project READ, 9:30 a.m. in the Friends Conference room at the main library. The program helps adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math or English as a second language.

Wednesday: Sticky Note Origami, meeting room at the Douglass Branch. Make origami creations out of sticky notes at our weekly do-it-yourself activity for school-age kids.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

Tuesday: Talk by Elaine Weiss, 7 p.m. The University of Illinois historian will discuss “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight To Win The Vote.” Local history displays also available to browse. Feel free to attend even if you haven’t had a chance to read the book.

Saturday: DIY Tour de Stem, 1:30 p.m. Children in grades 4-8 can do multiple science projects in this program presented by The Society of Women Engineers.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

Saturday: Free tax preparation, 9 a.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Danville Public Library is proud to be partnering with VITA to offer free tax preparation. Call 217-554-9137 to schedule your appointment or for more information.

Wednesday: Sweet Escape, 5 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Teens, complete a fun writing activity and make Pot-o-Gold cake pops. For teens, ages 12-18.

Mahomet Public Library

1702 E. Oak St.

Wednesday: Animal Lovers Club, 3:30 p.m. Join us on Wednesdays in March as we celebrate our love for animals! Each week, we’ll have different animal-related activities, learn fun animal facts and work on projects to help local animals.

Thursday: Goodnight story time, 6:30 p.m. Children 0-6 years old and their caregivers are invited for a fun-filled weekly story time featuring books, song, music, dance and crafts. Materials will be selected to appeal to a broad range of ages.

Tolono Public Library

111 E. Main St.

Friday: Mommy meetup, 9 a.m. Children ages 0-6 do activities while moms meet other moms and enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation.

Ending March 20: Teen photography contest. Take your best picture of either a landscape or pets and bring the printed-out picture to the library by March 20. Patrons will vote on their favorite picture from March 23-27. The winner of the contest will be announced March 30. For teens, ages 13-19.

Rantoul Public Library

106 W. Flessner Ave.

Monday: $2 book sale, all day.

