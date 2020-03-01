Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Friday: Tutor training with Project READ, 9:30 a.m. in the Friends Conference room at the main library. The program helps adults improve their skills in basic reading, basic math or English as a second language.
Wednesday: Sticky Note Origami, meeting room at the Douglass Branch. Make origami creations out of sticky notes at our weekly do-it-yourself activity for school-age kids.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Tuesday: Talk by Elaine Weiss, 7 p.m. The University of Illinois historian will discuss “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight To Win The Vote.” Local history displays also available to browse. Feel free to attend even if you haven’t had a chance to read the book.
Saturday: DIY Tour de Stem, 1:30 p.m. Children in grades 4-8 can do multiple science projects in this program presented by The Society of Women Engineers.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Saturday: Free tax preparation, 9 a.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Danville Public Library is proud to be partnering with VITA to offer free tax preparation. Call 217-554-9137 to schedule your appointment or for more information.
Wednesday: Sweet Escape, 5 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Teens, complete a fun writing activity and make Pot-o-Gold cake pops. For teens, ages 12-18.
Mahomet Public Library
1702 E. Oak St.
Wednesday: Animal Lovers Club, 3:30 p.m. Join us on Wednesdays in March as we celebrate our love for animals! Each week, we’ll have different animal-related activities, learn fun animal facts and work on projects to help local animals.
Thursday: Goodnight story time, 6:30 p.m. Children 0-6 years old and their caregivers are invited for a fun-filled weekly story time featuring books, song, music, dance and crafts. Materials will be selected to appeal to a broad range of ages.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Friday: Mommy meetup, 9 a.m. Children ages 0-6 do activities while moms meet other moms and enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation.
Ending March 20: Teen photography contest. Take your best picture of either a landscape or pets and bring the printed-out picture to the library by March 20. Patrons will vote on their favorite picture from March 23-27. The winner of the contest will be announced March 30. For teens, ages 13-19.
Rantoul Public Library
106 W. Flessner Ave.
Monday: $2 book sale, all day.