Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St,
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 2 p.m. Sunday (main library), enjoy music by Nashville-based songwriter Buddy Mondlock. The Chicago Sun-Times noted that Mondlock “a south suburban Chicago native, has written for singers from Garth Brooks to Joan Baez. Now he is finding his own spotlight.” Part of the monthly In Concert at CPL series.
At 11:15 a.m. Monday (Douglass Branch) and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (main library), enjoy stories and songs for children ages birth through 6 years old at Mother Goose on the Loose Storytime. The monthly storytimes (champaign.org/mother-goose) are presented in partnership with United Way of Champaign County. Every child gets to take home a free book.
Curious about online shopping? At 7 p.m. Monday (main library), we will walk you through what you need to know about staying secure online and share tips on finding deals. Intro to Online Shopping is part of the Getting Started with Tech series. Registration is encouraged (champaign.org/events and 217-403-2070).
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Join us for Manga Club at 4 p.m. Dec. 6 in The Lewis Auditorium. Draw, watch anime, or just talk about your favorite series!
Saturday Story Time (11 a.m. Dec, 7 in The Lewis Auditorium) filled with books, songs and a craft. For ages 2-6 and their caregivers.
Do you like to make stuff? Would you like to try a 3D printer, drawing tablet, vinyl cutter, sewing machine or guitar? Do you like making things out of recyclable materials? Do all of this and more at Makerspace Jr.! on Dec. 7 (2-4 p.m.). For elementary age students.
For information about services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) is a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to creative writing. Join author Karl Witsman as he speaks about finding motivation 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Mad Goat South (701 S. Gilbert).
The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Friday for Thanksgiving.
For information about programs and services of the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org