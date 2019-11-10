Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 7 p.m. Monday at the main library, learn the basics of streaming services, including what equipment you might need and where to find your favorite music, movies and TV shows. This is a hands-on workshop using library laptops, part of the Getting Started Tech Workshops series. No prior experience needed. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, find out how to keep your brain healthy and engaged at Head Strong by Chelsey Byers Gerstenecker of the University of Illinois Extension. This is part of a monthlong series of Tuesdays at Ten talks during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the main library, area entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to Social Media 101: A Beginner’s Guide, taught by Scott Clanin. The workshop includes an overview of social media platforms and best practices for how to reach your target audiences. Reservations are recommended. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
At 2 p.m. Sunday in the Busey Mills Reading Room, join children’s book author and reviewer Kyle Lukoff as he reads from his new picture book, “When Aidan Became a Brother.” The book is about a trans boy preparing for a new sibling. Lukoff will share his writing process and answer questions about his personal experience. Books will be available for purchase from Jane Addams Book Shop, and Kyle will sign copies after the program. For more information about Kyle, visitkylelukoff.com. The event is co-sponsored by the UP Center of Champaign County.
At 3 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, join local artists Kamelia Roman and Kauryn Karmazinasus for a chance to let your creativity run wild. They will share a multitude of arts and crafts materials for youths to create a masterpiece all their own. The free event is for children 5 to 11. Those 7 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver. The Young Artist’s Studio is a series of art workshops sponsored by The Urbana Free Library and The Urbana Arts & Culture Program
At 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Satterthwaite Conference Room, create a seasonal postcard-sized drawing using colored pencils. Artist and teacher Lori Fuller will provide step-by-step instructions and go over basic drawing skills and colored pencil techniques such as layering and blending. This class meets for three sessions. All materials will be provided, but registration is required and the class size is limited. The event is especially for older artists at all levels (50 and older). Register at urbanafreelibrary.org and click on “See all events.” The class is made possible by an Urbana Arts & Culture grant.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room, attend Book Clubs are Murder. Join our murder mystery-themed book club this week as we read “Turkey Trot Murder” by Leslie Meier.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor conference room, take part in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to creative writing. Join author Patricia Hruby Powell from the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators on the topic of “show, don’t tell.”
From 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mad Goat South, 701 S. Gilbert St., celebrate National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to creative writing. Join author C. C. Willis as he speaks about writing, formatting, publishing and more.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.