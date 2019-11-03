Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Looking for a job? From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the main library, join the Get that Job! Club for help with your resume, job search and more. These hands-on workshops run through Nov. 21. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
At 10 a.m. Saturday at the main library, New York City-based author and librarian Kyle Lukoff will share his new picture book, “When Aidan Becomes a Brother,” about a family that happens to include a transgender son.
At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, poet and author Janice N. Harrington will talk about the life of African-American entomologist Charles H. Turner and read from her latest book, “Buzzing with Questions: The Inquisitive Mind of Charles H. Turner.” Bug stories, bug poems and a buggy craft will round out the afternoon. For grades K–3 and interested bug enthusiasts.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Stop by our mini-Makerspace from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Busey Mills Reading Room to create a thank you card for somebody who deserves a shout-out. Then take a turn at our open mic to share poetry about gratitude. Hosted by Urbana’s own poet laureate, Will Reger.
Do you like space? Then come to the Space Society program at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium to see a space shuttle tile exhibit and hear fun read-alouds with the University of Illinois Space Society. For children ages 3 years and up and their families.
From 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, hear live music featuring local favorites The Sibs + with Dorothy Martirano (violin) and Armand Beaudoin (bassetto), joined by Edward Hayes (cello).
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) is a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to creative writing. Join author Brian K. Morris from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mad Goat South (701 S. Gilbert) as he speaks on the topic “Are You a Plotter or Pantser?”
Join author Jim Courter as he speaks about submitting to publishers and the writing process from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mad Goat South.
Saturday is Family Reading Night! Bring the family for lots of fun stories, writing activities and crafts! For children of all ages (under 8 with a caregiver), from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the first floor meeting room. Presented in conjunction with the Vermilion Valley Reading Council.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.