Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 2 p.m. today at the main library, listen to the high-energy, soulful sounds of Hot Sauce Universe with Jenae and Jay Thomason during this month’s In Concert at CPL performance. Their music combines elements of funk, soul, jazz, rock and hip-hop.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday at the main library, explore books, songs and activities designed for children 3 to 6 on the autism spectrum or with other special needs at the new Sensory-Friendly Storytime. Storytime is followed by sensory play and socialization.
At 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the main library, hear holiday stories for children 3 to 5 — and a costume parade inside the library — at the annual Pumpkin Patch Parade & Storytime. Anyone who comes in costume will get a free book at the FriendShop Bookstore on the library’s lower level.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
From 2 to 2:45 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, children 4 to 10 and their caregivers can attend Monster Mash. Families will hear monster stories, sing monster songs, eat a monster snack and do a monster craft. Costumes are welcome but not required.
Gather in Cherry Alley (parking lot side of the library) at 5 p.m. Wednesday for fun and games for the whole family, including a pop-up photo booth, pumpkin decorating and a costume contest. There will be cider, and the Champaign County History Museum’s historic popcorn truck will on on site. Bring your costumes and your picnic blankets and chairs. At 6 p.m., the movie “Hocus Pocus” will be screened. If there is inclement weather, the movie will be moved inside to Lewis Auditorium.
From 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Lewis Auditorium will become an old-school video arcade during Teen Video Gaming, featuring several gaming systems to enjoy.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the children’s program room, children 2 and under accompanied by a caregiver can attend Wee Wigglers Storytime, featuring songs, stories and serious silliness.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the children’s program room, youths 8 to 11 can take part in Tween Gaming.
From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor meeting room, attend the Halloween Night Horror Movie featuring the latest film with Michael Myers. This movie is rated R and is open to those 17 and older; those under 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. IDs will be checked at the door.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.