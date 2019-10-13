Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
From 1 to 3 p.m. today at the main library, learn how to extend your garden bounty at Enjoy Your Harvest All Year Long with Leah Bodine from Blue Dragonfly Catering. She will introduce home preservation techniques and share tips and tricks for successful canning — and serve a little tasting.
At 7 p.m. Monday at the main library, we will walk you through the basics of getting started with Twitter, including helping you sign up for an account. You’ll learn how to create tweets and follow others. This is a hands-on workshop; we provide computers for you to use during the session. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or by calling 217-403-2070.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, Jeff Chan, assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois, will introduce his research on photoacoustic imaging, a groundbreaking strategy for non-invasive medical imaging at Tuesdays at Ten: Bio Cafe. The Tuesdays at Ten series featuring area innovators meets weekly during October and November.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. today in the Busey Mills Reading Room, attend a free recital series. Each recital will feature performances by members of the Urbana Pops Orchestra, which includes professional and student musicians.
From 4 to 5 p.m. Friday in Lewis Auditorium, children in kindergarten through eighth grade can take part in the Write On! Story Club. They will get help creating stories with words and pictures from librarian and story maker Elaine Bearden. Register through the e-calendar at urbanafreelibrary.org or call 217-367-4069. Questions? Email ebearden@urbanafree.org.
From 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, view a space shuttle tile exhibit and hear fun read-alouds with the University of Illinois Space Society. You will learn interesting facts about space and participate in cool demonstrations, including one with liquid nitrogen. The event is for children 3 and up and their families.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 2 p.m. Monday in the first-floor meeting room, learn about electrical and gas safety with Louie the Lightning Bug and Ameren Illinois. Ameren trucks will be featured in the parking lot. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the children’s program room, youths 12 to 18 can prepare for the college application system with a FAFSA workshop. Learn how to apply for FAFSA and receive assistance by starting or completing an application.
From 3 to 7 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room, learn about volunteer opportunities from organizations in the community at the Volunteer Fair.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.