Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
What will legalizing marijuana mean for Illinois? At 2 p.m. today at the main library, attend Community Conversations at the Library. The keynote speaker will be Eli McVey, editor for Colorado’s Marijuana Business Daily, with a panel discussion afterward to answer audience questions. Participants will include Bret L. Bender, J.D., deputy director, Medical Cannabis Unit, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation; Jim Dey, opinions page editor, The News-Gazette; and a representative from the Champaign Police Department. The moderator will be Illinois Public Media reporter Christine Herman.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the main library, celebrate Make a Difference Day by working together to help others in our community. Stop by to make 50 fleece blankets to donate to a local charity.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the main library, enjoy spooky stories, creepy crafts, ghoulish games and face painting at the annual Howl-o-ween party. Costumes and kids of all ages are welcome. As a treat, kids get to take home a free book.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
At 2 p.m. today, attend a UFLive! concert with the Taco Belles. The group performs a standard jazz repertoire, but with a twist: The trio creates its own renditions with unique instrumentation, using two string basses and vocals. The group features vocalist Melinda Rodriguez (currently featured on NBC’s “The Voice”), bassist and vocalist Emma Taylor and bassist Crystal Rebone. They are all graduate students from the University of Illinois, where they are pursuing degrees in jazz performance. UFLive! concerts take place on the third Sunday of most months and are made possible by support of The Urbana Free Library Foundation.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, see the diverse resources and history Champaign County has to offer at the Archives Bazaar. Discover photographs, documents, films, maps and more artifacts held in the archival and museum collections. Learn about these fascinating resources in a fun, interactive atmosphere. The bazaar is free and features booths where you can chat with local archivists and curators. Ask professionals how to best preserve your memories, start researching your family history, record an oral history or ask about the history of Champaign-Urbana, Chanute Air Force Base and Champaign County.
The Champaign-Urbana Folk & Roots Festival is an annual event that promotes the folk arts and contributes to the artistic vitality of central Illinois. The festival takes place at various locations in downtown Urbana. All festival events scheduled at the library are family friendly and free. On Saturday, check out Dom Flemons (American Songster) at 11 a.m., storytelling from noon to 2:45 p.m. and Shape Note Singing with the Sacred Harp Singers from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information about the C-U Folk & Roots Festival and to see a complete schedule of festival events, visit folkandroots.org.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, children and their families can attend the Harvest Party. Take part in bingo, karaoke and crafts. You can even wear your favorite costume. Kids under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the second-floor conference room, the DPL Writers’ Group will have the first critique session of the fall. Bring a few pages of your work in progress.
At 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Cafe 13, the Graphic Novel Book Club will meet. Come prepared to discuss “Pretty Deadly, Volume” by Kelly Sue DeConnick.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.