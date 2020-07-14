CHAMPAIGN — A plan set to go before the Champaign Public Library Board this week includes a gift for patrons: no more routine late fees.
Going fine-free is a growing national trend as libraries want to remove a barrier for their use. In Champaign, years of talks have led to Wednesday’s board vote.
Director Donna Pittman laid out specifics in a memo to the board:
— Due dates would still apply, but routine late fees — currently 25 cents per item, per day — would be no more.
— If items are six weeks overdue, borrowing privileges would be suspended and the customer would be charged a replacement fee based on the cost of the item. But the replacement fee would be waived when the items are returned.
— Customers would still be charged for lost or damaged items. And if that tab reaches $25 — up from the current $10 — borrowing would be cut off until the person pays up.
— Accounts with $100 owed would be sent to a collections agency. Pittman says that tactic is already happening; it involves “gentle reminders” through phone calls.
— Existing charges for lost or damaged items would remain on your account, but existing routine late fees would be wiped out.
Pittman notes that the plan would only apply to the Champaign library. While your Champaign card may be accepted at other libraries, those facilities may still charge late fees.
The move would mean a loss of $65,000 annually, which Pittman said the library could absorb. It gets most of its revenue from property taxes.