MAHOMET — At 13,000 square feet, the Mahomet Public Library is too small, and some of its book collection has to be stored off-site.
That may change if the library can secure a Public Library Construction Act Grant from the state. The library board has hired Joe Huberty of Engbereg Anderson for design work ahead of securing the necessary funds.
The goal is to enlarge the library, built in 2010, to 24,000 square feet, the size originally recommended by a consultant for a town of Mahomet’s size but voted down by referendum. The public later approved a subsequent referendum for a smaller library.
“It’s a beautiful building,” library Director John Howard said. “We’re very proud to have it. That being said, for a town our size, we’re going to need more space.”
He said the biggest need is for a new children’s section, replacing the current space of about 100 square feet. With 30 to 40 children attending storytime in pre-COVID-19 days, the area “would be absolutely packed” with children, he said.
More room is also needed for books. Right now, for each book the library acquires, one has to be taken off the shelf to make room.
“According to most Illinois library standards for a library our size, our collection was considered minimal,” he said. “We’d like to get it to at least standard or growing. We’re fuller than we should be.”
The library began renting space at the Sangamon on Main building to house between 5,000 and 10,000 volumes on shelves donated by a public library in Skokie.
More space is also needed to create several small study rooms for a more conducive environment.
“The current library is all one big room, so people who come to study or bring laptops and textbooks to study on one end of the building, you can hear what’s happening on the other,” Howard said.
The director would also like to see an outdoor space with covered patio created that could be used for performances, outdoor storytime and additional study space.
The state grant funding level, which ranges from 35 to 65 percent of a project, is based on demographics. Mahomet would receive 49 percent of the cost of construction if approved.
“If we don’t get the grant, we know that expanding of the library was the plan all along,” Howard said. “But there was no deadline on it. The community might be surprised there is a need.”
Howard said the library expansion was included in the board’s last strategic three-year plan.
Fiscal distribution of the grant in recent years has been on a hit-or-miss basis after the state initially set aside $50 million for libraries.
“The law that created the grant requires the state library to list it and get applications for grants yearly,” Howard said. “In this case the deadline is April 15. However, the Legislature doesn’t always appropriate money for the program.”
For many years, no grant money was handed out. But the state surprised everyone when it awarded grant money in 2019 to several libraries that had applied in previous years.
“Having seen that, we said, ‘Let’s get our ducks in a row. Let’s see what we need and get a design plan and get a cost estimate so we can get an application into that grant cycle,’” Howard said.
The state library coordinator, however, told Howard there is no money “on the horizon” for this year. But there is hope that federal money might be available through the state.
“We feel the community has the need for it, so it will happen eventually,” he said.
Howard has seen the state library grant funds put to good use, having been affiliated with libraries in El Paso and Farmington, which received money for projects.
The current Mahomet library replaced a 4,000-square-foot two-story library located downtown, opened in 1968 by the Town and Country Women’s Club.