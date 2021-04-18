Live music shows are one of the things I’ve missed most about pre-pandemic life over the last year, and I’m eagerly awaiting the next time I can safely attend a concert.
Fortunately, in the meantime, there are books that can at least partially capture the excitement and energy of a live musical performance.
Dawnie Walton’s debut novel, “The Final Revival of Opal & Nev,” is one of these books. It’s a vibrant and immersive portrait of 1970s rock and roll that hooks the reader early with its central mystery of what exactly happened at one life-changing show.
“The Final Revival of Opal & Nev” traces the history of fictional pioneering interracial 1970s rock duo Opal Jewel and Nev Charles, a Black singer from Detroit and a White British singer-songwriter hoping their different styles will create magic in the recording studio.
After a disappointing first album release, the two get an unexpected opportunity to stand out when a clash over another band’s use of Confederate flag imagery at a concert turns into a violent and deadly riot.
Captured fleeing the ensuing mayhem together in a striking photograph published around the world, Opal and Nev soar to stardom in the sudden spotlight. Forty years later, Opal and Nev are getting ready to play a reunion concert that has the music world abuzz.
Nev has enjoyed a long and fruitful solo career by embracing a more mainstream sound than the music he made with Opal, while the provocative Opal has remained a fashion and cultural icon for many — Walton playfully imagines the many memes and GIFs the confident and flamboyant artist might have inspired — and is hailed as a groundbreaking foremother of Afro-punk.
The time is ripe for a book about the duo, and music journalist S. Sunny Shelton has a particularly personal reason to want to take up the project.
Her father, drummer Jimmy Curtis, was murdered at the riot and had been involved in an extramarital affair with Opal. Determined to learn all she can about what happened, Sunny interviews a wide range of characters with a connection to that horrible night.
From Opal’s best friend/personal stylist to record executives to members of Opal and Nev’s passionate fanbase, Sunny gets a huge variety of perspectives and opinions about her subjects.
It’s ultimately up to her to figure out whose version of the truth she can trust.
Walton primarily tells her story in oral history format through transcripts of Sunny’s interviews that gradually reveal the secrets her characters may be hiding and what they really remember about the evening of the riot.
This format will remind some readers of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s popular 2019 book “Daisy Jones and the Six,” and this book is a great read-alike for that title and is similarly evocative of a particular era in musical history.
However, Walton’s book dives deeper into social issues, particularly the racism that affects Opal’s career and how her choices are perceived by the media and music industry.
Though most of the book takes place in the 1970s, Walton skillfully draws clear links between then and now, and the ways her characters adjust to a changing cultural landscape over the decades are wholly believable.
Walton’s morally complex characters mostly defy easy labeling as complete heroes or villains, leaving the reader with a lot to think about once the last page is read.
The result is an engrossing page turner that will be a great conversation starter for book clubs. I have now read “The Final Revival of Opal & Nev” as both a print book and as an audiobook.
I wholeheartedly recommend picking the book up in either format, but audiobook fans are in for a special treat thanks to the sparkling full cast narration that really works well with the oral history format of the novel. Both formats are available from the Champaign Public Library, and the novel is also available as an ebook or audiobook through the library’s Overdrive/Libby app.