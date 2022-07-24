One of my ongoing goals as a reader is to read more nonfiction, and recently, I’ve been particularly enjoying memoirs as a way of doing that.
When you’re fortunate enough to find a gifted storyteller with a remarkable life story to share, a great memoir can provide an unforgettable peek into another perspective.
This year, I’ve read two memoirs that fit that criteria that I can whole-heartedly recommend.
The first is “Deaf Utopia: a Memoir and a Love Letter to a Way of Life” by Nyle DiMarco with Robert Siebert. DiMarco is best known for appearing on both “America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing with the Stars,” but I had no prior familiarity with him before picking up his memoir and still really enjoyed it.
DiMarco is deaf and shares what it’s been like for him to navigate first childhood, where his mother had to fight for him to be given the educational opportunities he needed, and then adulthood, where he has repeatedly sought to find platforms in the entertainment industry to educate the public about deaf culture and identity.
He makes it clear that he doesn’t view his deafness as something that needs to be fixed, but as something that gives him unique talents and opportunities. One of the first stories he shares is actually about how excited his parents were to learn in the hospital that he and his twin brother, like his parents and two generations of DiMarcos before them, were both deaf!
DiMarco’s drive to succeed is impressive (imagine the determination that it takes to excel at a dancing competition while being unable to hear the music) and the stories he shares are entertaining as well as informative.
He vividly captures the frustration of arriving at an “America’s Next Top Model” shoot to discover no adequate interpreter available to help him understand the instructions being given out to contestants as well as his pride at nailing a personally meaningful “Dancing with the Stars” routine.
DiMarco tells his inspiring story while never taking himself too seriously, and I found this memoir to be a fast and enjoyable read that taught me a lot along the way.
I also highly recommend “We Were Dreamers: an Immigrant Superhero Origin Story” by Simu Liu, an actor best known for appearing as Shang-Chi in the Marvel movie universe as well as his prominent role in the sitcom “Kim’s Convenience.”
His memoir naturally tells the story of how he found success as an actor, but, unusually for a show business memoir, it also focuses on the stories of his parents, both Chinese immigrants, and how his extremely rocky childhood relationship with them has gradually arrived at a better place.
The story of parents who really want their child to pursue a stable, lucrative career clashing with a child who has something else in mind is an oft-told one, but I was impressed by how much empathy for his parents Liu brings to the table.
It would be easy to cast them as utter villains, squashing his creativity and behaving abusively while trying to force him to conform to their expectations, but Liu refuses to see them as monsters and plainly values the healthier relationship he has with them today.
While never excusing their worst moments, he appreciates how difficult it was for them to emigrate from China and how it took big dreams of their own to sustain the family. His hope is that sharing their story so openly will help to inspire parents and children caught in similar power struggles.
The show-business side of the story is also really engaging, following Liu as he finally accepts that he is never going to be happy as an accountant and starts making his first attempts to find work acting.
From appearing as Spider-Man at children’s birthday parties to posing for stock photos that would come back to haunt him later, Liu has an entertaining conversational writing style and willingness to poke fun at himself that makes him easy to root for even though we already know everything ends well.
Like “Deaf Utopia,” this is a quick and entertaining read that touches on some big issues along the way. Both these books are great picks for both memoir fans and for anyone looking for a fun summer nonfiction read.