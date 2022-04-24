A sobering historical marker stands by the side of the road just outside of Pierce, Idaho, marking the spot where five lives were horrifically taken by racist vigilantes in 1885.
During a time when anti-Asian sentiment was high among many White residents of the West, a group of Chinese immigrants were abducted from the road and killed by an angry White mob who blamed them for a local shopkeeper’s death. No one was ever charged with the murders.
Almost 140 years later, writer Jenny Tinghui Zhang learned of the incident when her father spotted the roadside marker and called to tell her about it.
That call and her father’s request that she write about the Chinese victims became the inspiration for her outstanding debut novel, “Four Treasures of the Sky,” published on April 5 by Flatiron Books.
“Four Treasures of the Sky” is the gorgeously written and heartbreaking story of a young girl named Daiyu whose adventures take her from China to the American West and culminate on that terrible day in 1885.
Daiyu initially has a happy childhood growing up in China, but she is only 12 years old when her politically active parents are arrested and her grandmother tells her that she must go into hiding to avoid disappearing like them.
Sent to the city of Zhifu to survive on her wits alone, Daiyu disguises herself as a boy and finds refuge working at a school of calligraphy.
There she not only finds a father figure to protect and mentor her but acquires an appreciation for Chinese characters that recurs throughout the book — Zhang’s beautiful exploration of the meaning and formation of these characters is definitely one of the most memorable and moving parts of her narrative.
Unfortunately for Daiyu, what seems like it could be a happy ending is interrupted by a chance encounter on the street that leads to her becoming a victim of sex trafficking and put on a ship bound for California.
Her harrowing trip across the ocean stuffed inside a barrel of coal is truly the stuff of claustrophobic nightmares.
Things only get worse upon her arrival in San Francisco, when she is enslaved at a brothel where the women are watched so closely that escape seems impossible.
“Four Treasures of the Sky” resembles other stories of resilient heroes or heroines trying to make their way in the American West in many respects and is definitely an interesting twist on the Western genre.
Daiyu encounters a wide range of fascinating, well-drawn characters and her determination to keep trying to improve her lot despite the staggering odds against her makes this a consistently compelling read.
In the final section of the book, Daiyu finds herself once again disguised as a man, this time working as an assistant in a Chinese-run general store in an Idaho community where anti-Chinese racism is rising to truly dangerous levels.
The success of the store means that it’s a particularly tempting target for jealous White rivals.
As Daiyu develops a fierce crush on a local violin teacher (who has no idea about her true identity), the reader is torn between hope that somehow things will work out for her and dread about the ever-growing violence threatening to engulf her.
Historical fiction is one of my favorite genres, and it is always a pleasure to read a novel that truly stands out from the pack, especially a debut.
“Four Treasures of the Sky” immediately drew me in and kept me spellbound until the last, devastating page.
I cannot recommend it highly enough to anyone looking for a novel that will stay with them for a long time.
If you’d like to check out a library copy, “Four Treasures of the Sky” is available in print at both Champaign and Urbana as well as being offered as an e-book or audiobook via the libraries’ Libby app.