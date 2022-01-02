In the opening of Naomi Hirahara’s absorbing historical mystery, “Clark and Division,” Aki Ito and her family are living peacefully near Los Angeles during the early days of World War II when Pearl Harbor abruptly changes everything for them.
Japanese immigrants and their children are suddenly suspected of being disloyal to the United States, and Aki, her sister, Rose, and her Japanese-born parents are forcibly sent to Manzanar, an internment camp in the desert.
They leave knowing they will likely never be able to return to their home and deeply uncertain of what the future might bring.
The confident older Rose becomes an enthusiastic member of the Japanese American Citizens League, a patriotic organization, and is eventually selected to be sent east to Chicago to resettle far away from the country’s active war zones. Soon she is able to arrange for the rest of the family to leave Manzanar and join her.
Aki and her parents eagerly anticipate their joyful reunion with Rose but arrive in Chicago to an empty train platform.
They are informed that Rose has tragically died just before their arrival and are shocked to hear the police have deemed Rose’s death a suicide.
Aki is unable to imagine what could possibly have driven the sister she knew to such an act. She becomes determined to uncover what led to her beloved sister’s death, especially when she learns from the coroner that Rose had undergone a recent abortion.
The mystery plot in “Clark and Division” is compelling, and I was definitely invested in learning what happened to Rose, but the book’s strongest element is a strong sense of place and time perfect for historical fiction fans.
The title comes from a street intersection in Chicago, and Hirahara really succeeds in vividly evoking what that particular neighborhood may have been like in 1944, when Aki and her parents join a traumatized community of relocated Japanese Americans still reeling from the loss of their former lives.
Hirahara shows how their attempts to build new lives in Chicago are shaped not only by that trauma, but by the casual and ingrained racism they encounter at almost every turn. As an American-born child of Japanese-born parents, Aki is able to find a job at Chicago’s prestigious Newberry Library, but her parents struggle to find good jobs, and her father ends up working a menial job for a crime boss due to a lack of other options.
Aki’s search for any information she can gather about Rose’s life in Chicago brings her in contact with a wide range of interesting characters around the neighborhood, from Rose’s roommates to her coworkers to the police officer assigned to Rose’s case.
Her parents are more worried than Aki about negative repercussions of asking too many questions, especially given their still fresh memories of Manzanar, and “Clark and Division” becomes a coming-of-age tale as well as a mystery as Aki begins to separate herself from them and to seek out her own identity.
Hirahara is particularly well qualified to write Aki’s story as the author of a nonfiction book about the experiences of Manzanar survivors, “Life After Manzanar,” and as a former editor of Rafu Shimpo, the country’s longest-running daily Japanese American newspaper.
Her time at that paper overlapped with the successful attempts of internment camp survivors to seek reparations from the United States government in the 1980s.
Hirahara is also an accomplished author of several previous mystery series and middle-grade fiction, so “Clark and Division” is a powerful combination of an experienced author writing about a topic close to her heart.
The book’s afterword gives readers great suggestions of where to do further reading if this book piques their interest about the internment camps and what happened to the people in them after they were released.
As a historical-fiction and mystery fan, “Clark and Division” was absolutely one of my favorite reads of 2021. I’ll be keeping an eye out for more books by this author.