Mara Fass | Devoted sisters with a dangerous secrets
A gunshot rings out in Jackson, Miss., ending one man’s life and forcing two sisters on the run to save theirs in Wanda M. Morris’ riveting thriller “Anywhere You Run.” This 1960s-set historical fiction novel pits two courageous Black sisters against the racism of the Jim Crow South and is a great choice for historical fiction readers looking for a gripping read they won’t want to put down.
Violet and Marigold Richards are following two different paths in life as the novel opens — the younger Violet is flighty and loves to socialize, while studious Marigold dreams of one day finding a way to become a lawyer. Though law school isn’t a possibility for a Black woman in 1960s Mississippi, Marigold is learning what she can through working for the Mississippi Summer Project, an organization fighting to register Black citizens to vote. The terrifying recent disappearance of three young civil rights workers in nearby Neshoba County is on everyone’s minds, but Marigold is equally preoccupied with how to tell a visiting New York City lawyer she’s pregnant with his child.
When Violet is assaulted by a White man and retaliates by shooting and killing him, both sisters lose any sense of safety in Jackson. Violet quickly flees town with a wealthy White admirer, Dewey Leonard, but then steals his wallet and ditches him at the bus station to continue on to a cousin’s home in Chillicothe, Ga. Meanwhile, Marigold has her heart broken after the New York lawyer quickly leaves town after she tells him her news. When the police come knocking on Marigold’s door looking for Violet, she realizes her best option may be to marry her longtime would-be suitor, Roger, and move up north with him as quickly as possible.
Both sisters have a tough time finding their way in their new homes. Violet initially finds a job as a housekeeper but inadvertently attracts the attention of powerful enemies in Chillicothe who seem a little too curious about where she’s from. Even as she begins to build a new life with new friends and maybe even a new love interest, she’s all too aware her past may catch up with her. Up north in Ohio, Marigold regrets marrying Roger almost immediately, especially as it becomes clear he has no intention of following through on his promise to help her attend law school.
Things are made worse when Marigold realizes she’s been followed north by Mercer Boggs, the creepy detective Dewey hired to track down both Violet and Dewey’s wallet, which apparently had something more important than money inside ... something that might reveal Dewey’s family’s dark secrets. Mercer is determined to do whatever it takes to get paid so he’ll have the money he needs for his sick child and struggling wife, even if it means ignoring Dewey’s request he refrain from harming Violet. Everything ends with a shocking climactic confrontation that will leave the sisters’ lives forever changed.
I really enjoyed Morris’ debut novel, “All Her Little Secrets,” last year and was happy to find this book was just as well-written and compelling. The two sisters are both vividly drawn, and the story is consistently exciting. I never found myself wanting to flip ahead to get back to the other sister’s perspective, which can sometimes be a temptation with dual POV novels! While Violet and Marigold are apart for most of the novel, Morris convincingly portrays their strong bond and weaves a further mystery about the fate of their older sister, Rose, into the narrative that added to the suspense throughout. I highly recommend “Anywhere You Run” for historical fiction fans, especially those who love fast-moving stories of devoted sisters with dangerous secrets. Morris will definitely continue to be on my “Authors to Watch” list in 2023.
Mara Fass is an associate in technical services at the Champaign Public Library.