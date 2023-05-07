The vulture sitting atop her mother’s mailbox is Sam’s first clue that something is not quite right at her childhood home as she pulls into her mother’s driveway at the start of T. Kingfisher’s new Southern gothic horror novel, “A House with Good Bones.”
Once inside, Sam discovers her mother has repainted all the formerly bright and colorful walls white and beige and has rehung a horrid painting that Sam thought she had definitely seen the last of.
Her mother has been the homeowner for years, so why is she suddenly returning everything to the way the former owner — Sam’s dead grandmother, Gran Mae — would have liked it?
Why does she seem so twitchy whenever Sam criticizes Gran Mae?
And why is the house’s garden so mysteriously free of any sort of bug life years and years after anyone last tended Gran Mae’s roses?
The missing bugs especially bother Sam because she’s an archaeoentomologist, something I definitely did not know existed as a career path until I read this book.
Sam’s trip home is due to an unexpected break in her work searching for signs of ancient bug life at archaeological sites, and the story is infused with her ongoing fascination with all things bug-related.
Though she’s brought an insect-classification project along with her, Sam mainly hopes to spend her downtime watching British mystery shows with her mother on the couch and taking it easy.
Sam is therefore dismayed to discover that her brother’s warning that her mother has been acting “a bit off” seems to have been putting it mildly, and she only becomes more concerned as the house itself begins to reveal its sinister secrets.
Inexplicable swarms of ladybugs, frightening memories resurfacing from childhood and a ghostly thorny presence visiting in the night all combine to make Sam determined to get to the bottom of the mystery of why her usually confident and fun-loving mother has become so anxious and fearful.
Is the vulture a clue?
What about the neighbor who doesn’t seem to have aged at all since Sam’s childhood?
And what exactly is lying buried beneath those insect-less rose bushes?
This isn’t T. Kingfisher’s first take on Gothic horror — last year’s “What Moves the Dead” was an extremely disturbing “House of Usher”-inspired tale featuring sleepwalking and malevolent fungus — but she uses her North Carolina setting to great effect here, using the inescapable humid heat of the Southern summer to add to the sense of oppressive dread that builds throughout the book.
Sam is a wisecracking, wry narrator who responds realistically to what she experiences, trying her hardest to think of any rational explanations at all before finally admitting that something supernatural might be afoot.
There’s a lot of humor throughout the story to balance out the creepiness, though the book’s big climax is definitely not something I would recommend reading just before bedtime.
“A House with Good Bones” is a fast horror read about the long reach of family trauma that successfully blends chilling Gothic imagery with a relatable, easy-to-root-for narrator.
Kingfisher starts out fairly gently with the beginning scenes of Sam navigating the inherent awkwardness of returning to a childhood home as an adult and beginning to wonder if her mother needs her help, then masterfully amps up the suspense as Sam unravels the truth behind her grandmother’s garden and is forced to confront the abusive legacy of her ancestors in an explosive battle to survive.
I highly recommend “A House with Good Bones” to anyone looking for an entertaining and absorbing horror read.