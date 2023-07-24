As a voracious reader, I pride myself on reading a wide variety of genres and about a wide range of subjects, but sometimes I just want a book that’s pure fun from start to finish.
Julia Seales’ delightful debut mystery, “A Most Agreeable Murder,” definitely fit that description for me and is a book I highly recommend to anyone looking for a light, fast read this summer.
In this Austen-inspired murder-mystery romp, our heroine, Beatrice Steele, has an unusual hobby for a Regency-era lady — not dancing, embroidery or making polite chitchat about matrimonial prospects, but rather reading up on grisly true-crime stories in the newspaper and then trying to solve them herself.
She has even begun to send letters off to a particularly famous gentleman detective, Sir Huxley, with her thoughts about his cases, though unfortunately, Sir Huxley has never replied.
This hobby would be scandalous in most places, but is especially so in Swampshire, the stodgy town where the Steeles reside and everyone has particularly strict ideas about what constitutes “proper” behavior for a lady.
The town was founded by an etiquette expert who penned several volumes of advice for young ladies, including both “The Lady’s Guide to Swampshire Volume I” and “The Lady’s Guide to Swampshire Volume II.” (Sample advice: “A lady must not be annoying or persistent; ladies must not dwell on gore.”)
Given that all of Swampshire’s residents seem to have these volumes memorized, Beatrice must keep her activities a closely-guarded secret despite her growing passion for sleuthing.
As is so often the case in Austen-inspired stories, the fortunes of Beatrice’s family depend entirely on a daughter making a good marriage, and the family’s hopes rest primarily with Beatrice’s beautiful sister, Louisa.
The story really gets going as the family departs to attend a ball where Louisa hopes to attract the attention of the wealthy Mr. Edmund Croaksworth, thereby saving the family from the machinations of a greedy cousin eager to seize their estate.
Beatrice does her best to play the role of a well-behaved lady so as not to sabotage her sister’s chances, including fielding the romantic attentions of a childhood friend and getting to know a mysterious visiting police inspector without giving away how very interested she is in his work. Even a young lady with the best intentions can only restrain herself for so long, however, and when an evening of increasingly odd behaviors by Beatrice’s fellow guests culminates in a horrific murder, it isn’t long at all before Beatrice is on the case.
Beatrice’s ensuing investigation is an entertaining and fast-paced read that pokes gentle fun at the conventions of Regency-set fiction while giving readers a plucky, likable heroine along with a diverse cast of eccentric suspects who insist on maintaining their devotion to etiquette no matter how unusual the situation. (As Beatrice’s friend Daniel remarks, “A corpse on the floor is no excuse for manners out the door.”)
The mystery plot is well-done and fun to try to puzzle out, but the book’s strongest appeal is definitely its tongue-in-cheek tone and likeable main characters.
“A Most Agreeable Murder” is a really enjoyable lighthearted mystery and an impressive debut by Seales.
I have high hopes for a sequel, as Seales definitely leaves the door open for Beatrice to solve additional cases with the help of her new police inspector friend. I also hope any sequel will shed some light on the secrets of Beatrice’s younger sister, Mary, whose reclusive nature, love of red meat and deep distrust of moonlight raise certain questions in one’s mind.
Regardless, however, I will look forward to whatever Seales publishes next and am sure that this will remain one of my favorite 2023 debuts.