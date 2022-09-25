Historical fiction is one of my favorite genres, and I’ve recently had the opportunity to read two great 2022 releases that have Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy in common as a character. She stars in one and is a supporting character in the other, and both are well worth picking up.
“Jacqueline in Paris” by Ann Mah will be released on Sept. 27 and follows a college-aged Jacqueline Bouvier on her junior year abroad in Paris in 1949.
Mah’s Jacqueline is a reserved young woman excited for the year to come but also keenly aware of her mother’s high expectations for her behavior.
As she begins to explore the bustling city, armchair travelers will delight in Mah’s immersive descriptions of post-war Paris, a place still healing from wartime trauma but also looking ahead to a hopefully bright future.
While attending classes at the Sorbonne, Jacqueline is housed with a widowed countess and her two daughters.
After awakening to crying in the night, she realizes that her host family has many secrets, both about the role they played in the war and possibly about their current political affiliations. It seems like spies are still everywhere in Paris, and communism has found a definite foothold there despite its reputation in the United States.
As her preconceptions are repeatedly challenged, Jacqueline begins to think more critically about the world and her place in it.
She also thoroughly enjoys the glamour of the city and its social life, and begins a whirlwind romance with a dashing young writer with whom she falls deeply in love.
After noticing him behaving a bit oddly, however, she begins to suspect that his claim to be “researching” the Communist Party may be masking the truth about his real allegiances.
Suspenseful and compelling, Mah’s story held my attention from the first page to the last.
Piper Huguley’s novel, “By Her Own Design: A Novel of Ann Lowe, Fashion Designer to the Social Register,” takes us four years forward to 1953 and introduces us to talented African American dress designer Ann Lowe just as she discovers that a burst pipe has ruined Jacqueline’s carefully crafted wedding dress just 10 days before the marriage.
Ann has worked her way up from her childhood in Clayton, Ala., to fashioning dresses for some of high society’s brightest stars, including Olivia de Havilland, Marjorie Post and the Bouvier family. Now the burst pipe threatens to end it all.
Huguley then flashes back to Ann’s childhood. Growing up in Clayton, Ann’s loving grandmother and mother mentor her in the craft of sewing, and she becomes known even in childhood for being able to create beautiful flowers out of fabric.
Unfortunately, Ann falls for a jealous and controlling cad and marries very young, a choice that threatens to permanently derail her dreams.
Ann’s escape from that abusive marriage and climb to the top of her field is a difficult journey that requires the help of others as well as her own grit and determination.
When she is finally able to attend professional training classes, she is informed she must sit in an adjacent classroom rather than in the main room with her White classmates.
She later fights to receive recognition for her work as White colleagues and clients either try to take credit for her designs themselves or repeatedly forget to mention her name when talking to the press about her gowns.
Huguley masterfully blends the story of Ann’s career with the story of her personal life, including her fierce devotion to her son and a doomed attempt at a happier second marriage.
The resulting novel is an unforgettable portrait of a woman who never quits no matter how hard things get.
By the time the story winds its way back to the potentially disastrous burst pipe, readers will be holding their breath until Jacqueline and her gorgeous designer dress walk down the aisle.
“Jacqueline in Paris” expanded my understanding of a historical figure I was already familiar with, while “By Her Own Design” introduced me to a fascinating person I hadn’t ever heard of before.
Both are terrific examples of historical fiction’s ability to make the past come to life and are highly recommended reads this autumn.