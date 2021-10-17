In the opening scene of Isabella Maldonado’s mystery, “The Cipher” an attacker thinks he’s found easy prey when he sees a woman running alone in an isolated corner of a Virginia park.
He doesn’t expect FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera to easily take him down with her impressive fighting skills, and neither one expects for a video of the encounter to go viral online. People love seeing Nina make short work of her assailant.
Unfortunately, the video also catches the eye of the worst possible person — the serial killer Nina escaped from when she was 16 years old.
Though it’s been over a decade since their last meeting, the killer has never forgotten the “one who got away” and soon devises a diabolical plan for their paths to cross again as he begins committing a new string of murders.
When a teenage runaway’s body is found with a note clearly referring to the killer’s obsession with Nina, she must work with her colleagues at the FBI to try to stop him as soon as possible.
Some of their biggest leads are deliberately left for them by their quarry.
The killer leaves coded clues at his crime scenes offering a hint as to the location of his next attack, and Nina and her team work feverishly trying to crack them.
Their work is made much harder, however, by the killer’s clever use of social media to encourage the general public to directly compete with the investigation to find and figure the clues out first.
Maldonado definitely realistically captures the potential social-media frenzy something like this could unleash as people form teams to play the “game” and excitedly trade information the FBI would rather keep confidential.
The emotional stakes of the story rise along with the body count and as more of Nina’s backstory is revealed, including the painful details of her traumatic past encounter with the killer.
Nina knows her personal ties to the case put her at high risk of being pulled off it at any time, but she’s determined to do whatever it takes to remain part of the investigation.
To her chagrin, this requires her to work closely with one of the FBI’s top mind hunters, an expert in psychological profiling who has expressed strong doubts in the past about Nina’s mental fitness to be an agent.
“The Cipher” is a great series opener that introduces readers to a tough but sympathetic series protagonist in Nina. Hardened after being left in a dumpster as an infant and then growing up in the foster-care system, Nina still cares deeply about people and is determined to overcome the dark parts of her past.
She chose her last name when she reached the age of emancipation to demonstrate her resilience, adopting “Guerrera” from the Spanish word for “fighter.”
Readers will be rooting for Nina to get her chance to finally confront this monster from her past and to move forward with her life.
If you’re in the mood for a fast-paced, suspenseful procedural with a complex female lead, Maldonado’s series is a great one to try.
The second book, “A Different Dawn,” came out in August 2021 and follows Nina as she investigates another string of murders that hit close to home.
I sped through it as soon as it came out and am already looking forward to getting my hands on the third book, “The Falcon,” when it comes out in summer 2022.
I’m also excited for a planned Netflix adaptation of the books that currently has Jennifer Lopez attached to star, though there’s no news about filming dates as of yet.