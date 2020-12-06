In his autobiographical graphic novel, George Takei tells of a childhood marred by fear.
As a young boy, Takei and his family were among the 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent who were forced from their homes and into internment camps across the U.S.
It wasn’t because of anything they had done but out of an irrational fear of what they might do simply because they had Japanese ancestry and the U.S. was at war with Japan.
The internment, more like incarceration, was one of the greatest injustices our government has committed against its citizens, and while nothing can right the wrongs done to these thousands of Americans, Takei captures the reader’s attention with his beautiful storytelling, first from the innocent point of view of a child and later as an old man.
Takei was about 4 years old and getting ready to celebrate Christmas with his family when the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the world.
Within months, a campaign of racist fearmongering that labeled Japanese Americans as “nonassimilable” and a threat to the country led President Franklin D. Roosevelt to sign Executive Order 9066 on
Feb. 19, 1942.
This order removed 120,000 Japanese Americans from their homes into 10 internment camps across the U.S.
For three years, Takei and his family lived in two camps in Arkansas and California.
First, however, they were forced to stay in a horse stable for eight months before being transferred to Camp Rowher in Arkansas.
There, they were treated as criminals, surrounded by guards and watched all day, every day.
Takei was just a boy who truly did not understand the injustice of his situation until many years later.
As he displays, his parents cared deeply for him and his siblings.
His mother protected them and supplied them with as much normalcy as she could muster, while his father made the best of the situation by becoming a leader in the community they built there and advocating for his family and neighbors.
Takei’s story demonstrates the perseverance of people in the face of raging injustice.
It takes a special kind of story to make someone cry while reading a book, and that is just what I did while reading “They Called Us Enemy.”
Not only was Takei’s narrative beautiful, but the illustrations were also eye-catching.
The graphic-novel format allowed him to bring us visually into the cruel world that stole his childhood.
Maybe that is why he wanted to show how we had the potential to create a better world in his iconic role as Lt. Hikaru Sulu of the USS Enterprise in “Star Trek.”
This story was one I will never forget.