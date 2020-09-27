Listening to audiobooks is just as valid as reading the written word, sometimes even better, like in ‘The Lying Life of Adults’ and ‘Caste: The origin of our Discontents’
A couple of weeks ago, there was a burst of conversation on library-related social media reminding folks that listening to audiobooks is as valid as reading a book.
As a person who is both an avid reader and an avid audiobook listener, I wholeheartedly agree.
The narration of an audiobook can add dimension to a story and bring the listener into the text in ways that aren’t possible in print.
An added benefit: You can listen to audiobooks during times when you can’t read a print book. Driving in the car? Doing some boring chores around the house? Playing a mindless iPad game to de-stress? Audiobooks can be your constant companion.
There are a number of exceptional audiobook titles available, and publishers are pulling out all the stops for their marquee titles.
Elena Ferrante’s latest, “The Lying Life of Adults,” is a prime example. Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels are beloved for their intense analysis of women’s inner lives, and “The Lying Life of Adults” turns Ferrante’s gaze toward a young girl’s coming-of-age.
The story opens with Giovanna overhearing her father offhandedly discussing her appearance, likening her to her aunt, Vittoria — a woman known for her coarse demeanor. Her curiosity is piqued, and Giovanna demands the opportunity to meet Vittoria, only to find that she’s different from what her father has described.
As Giovanna enters Vittoria’s orbit, she learns about the events that led to the fractured relationship between her father and her aunt, and she sees a different side of Naples, an edgier, more dangerous place than her quiet, middle-class neighborhood. This, combined with the natural tumult of adolescence, causes Giovanna to question all that she’s been told about life, adulthood, relationships and family.
“The Lying Life of Adults” is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Marisa Tomei, who captures Giovanna’s coming-of-age with passion and verve. Ferrante’s prose can be dense, and Tomei’s performance gives the listener the sense that they’re listening in on a vulnerable young woman’s deepest secrets.
There’s an aching desire to Giovanna — a desire to be seen, a desire to be loved, a desire to be wanted — and Tomei brings that feeling to the forefront. It’s an intense listen, but it’s worth the investment.
Some of the first audiobooks I enjoyed were nonfiction titles, and I’m steadfast in my opinion that nonfiction can be a gateway into broader listening.
Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents,” explores race relations in the United States through the oft-neglected lens of caste. Wilkerson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who wrote for the New York Times, has an extraordinary capacity to synthesize information from a variety of sources into a text that is thought-provoking, instructive and accessible.
Most Americans would not believe that there’s a caste system in the United States. Wilkerson’s thesis, organized around eight specific pillars of a caste system, presents detailed and specific evidence that hierarchies of power, both seen and unseen, guide how we interact with one another.
Like Wilkerson’s first book, “The Warmth of Other Suns,” which explored the Great Migration, “Caste” takes an enormous topic and explains why it is relevant and important using historical examples.
This is not an easy book to read or to listen to. It’s a painful story that will lead to questioning and soul-searching. But it is an important book, especially during these troubled times. We would all do well to better understand how we ended up in this position.
The audiobook of “Caste” is narrated by Robin Miles, a seasoned nonfiction narrator who specializes in Black history titles. Her warm, measured, conversational tone is a good fit for the material, and listening to her read this challenging yet essential work is a wonderful way to experience this text.
Both of these titles — and thousands more — are available to listeners throughout central Illinois through the Digital Library of Illinois and its Libby app. If you’ve never tried a downloadable audiobook, the staff at your library can help you get started.