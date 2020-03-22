Award-winning journalists Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn are best known for their books that explore the lives and struggles of women in developing countries. In their latest book, “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” they turn their thoughtful analysis to the United States, focusing specifically on Yamhill, Ore., Kristof’s hometown.
Yamhill is a small town where blue-collar jobs in industries like logging and manufacturing were once abundant, and where upward mobility was not only possible, it was commonplace. The authors frame their story by examining the lives of the children who rode the school bus with Kristof in the 1970s. As adults, they have struggled with poverty, abuse and addiction. A number of them are dead, most from what sociologists call “deaths of despair” — suicide, drug overdoses and diseases exacerbated by years of alcohol and drug abuse.
Kristof and WuDunn profile families torn apart by poverty. The Knapp family were Kristof’s neighbors growing up. The five Knapp children grew up in a household led by an abusive, alcoholic father and a mother with only a fifth-grade education. They were poor, but their standard of living was higher than the previous generation’s — they owned their home and had indoor plumbing. The Knapp children were expected to continue this upward mobility by either finishing high school and going to college or finishing high school and entering the workforce. Instead, four of the five Knapp children died after living short, violent lives.
While there are many devastating stories throughout the book, there are also rays of hope. Kristof and WuDunn introduce readers to Oklahoma’s Women in Recovery program, which provides intensive services to women struggling with addiction. This diversion program keeps women arrested for drug-related crimes out of prison, instead offering them intensive support for recovery. The women who graduate from the program tend to stay sober, and recidivism rates are astonishingly low. While such treatment options are expensive, so is imprisonment — and imprisonment does not treat the root causes of addiction.
What happened in Yamhill, Kristof and WuDunn argue, is what’s happening elsewhere in America, especially in communities where blue-collar work was a path to the middle class. The jobs are gone. Community institutions have collapsed. Suffering is normal, and it’s devastating. The authors explore the reasons for this decline, reminding readers that these are not partisan issues, but American issues, and their proposed solutions would benefit society as a whole.
Tightrope is a wide-ranging work, but “Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit” by Eliese Colette Goldbach takes a personal approach to the world of blue-collar work. Goldbach grew up in a struggling family in Cleveland, a once-prosperous industrial city that has seen manufacturing jobs dry up over the years. After years of starts and stops, she finds stable employment at ArcelorMittal’s Cleveland steel mill.
Rust chronicles Goldbach’s years at the mill, from her time as a trainee (or an “orange hat,” named for the distinctive orange hard hats worn by new employees) to her roles in a variety of departments. Many of us have seen steel mills from afar, but few know the danger of this work, where employees routinely put their lives on the line to manufacture a product that is an important part of contemporary life.
Most of us don’t think very much about how steel gets made, and Goldbach’s visceral descriptions of her work bring readers into a world rarely seen by outsiders. She engages the senses as she describes routine tasks like removing dross — a byproduct of manufacturing galvanized steel — from a vat of molten zinc. We feel the heat, smell the liquid metal, hear the robotic arm as it moves through the vat.
Goldbach writes affectionately of her co-workers at the mill, thoughtfully exploring the culture of industrial work and the ways in which intense physical labor binds co-workers together. As a woman, she’s a novelty at the mill, but she is accepted by the veteran steelworkers who take her under their wing and help her build her confidence. Unlike most outsiders who write about blue-collar workers, she doesn’t rely on lazy cliches or simplified types, but on personal, shared experience.
While she is paid well, the work takes a toll on her body, her mental health and her relationships, exacerbating her ongoing struggle with mixed-state bipolar disorder. Although she eventually leaves the mill, the experience is transformative. Early on, a concerned friend cautions Goldbach against getting “trapped” in the mill — becoming so dependent on the income that she eschews other opportunities. But rather than feeling trapped, being a steelworker is liberating, helping her build the confidence she needs to move on when the time is right. “Rust” honors both the work and the workers, illuminating what we gain from blue-collar work and what we lose when those jobs no longer exist.