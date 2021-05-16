The women of the Chan family are cursed. No matter what they do, the men in their lives inevitably leave. So it’s strange that weddings are their business, and they’re about to get their big break: a multimillion-dollar event at an extravagant resort.
There’s one problem (and it’s a big one): They’ve got a corpse to hide.
In Jesse Q. Sutanto’s debut novel, “Dial A for Aunties,” we meet the Chinese-Indonesian Chen family, who immigrated to southern California.
As the only girl of her generation, Meddelin Chan is convinced that leaving her mom and three aunties would be a bad idea. After all, when her future husband leaves her, who will she have left but the rest of the Chen women?
So when Meddy graduates from college, she joins the family business as a wedding photographer. It’s not her dream job, but it’s comfortable enough for now.
Meddy is used to her overbearing and meddlesome family, but their latest stunt has pushed her to her limit. Her well-meaning mother impersonated Meddy on a dating app, and the fake Meddy is engaged in a flirtation with Jake, the owner of a luxury hotel.
To placate her mother, she agrees to a date with Jake, who initially seems like the perfect gentleman. But when Jake won’t take no for an answer, Meddy uses her Taser on him, causing her to crash the car. When Meddy comes to, Jake is dead.
Enter the aunties, who take charge in their typical calm and efficient manner. After some debate, they realize that they can’t properly handle the situation and be ready for tomorrow’s wedding-of-a-lifetime. They do the only thing that makes sense at the time: stash the corpse inside a cooler in the refrigerator of Big Aunt’s bakery.
But when they arrive at the resort on the morning of the wedding, they realize there’s been a mix-up, and the corpse-filled cooler was transported to the island along with the wedding cake.
The Chans are used to solving wedding-day problems, and there are plenty of them at this wedding. The groomsmen are falling-down drunk, the maid of honor seems determined to derail the ceremony, the bride is uncertain, the local sheriff is watching the resort extra carefully and the resort’s manager is Meddy’s long-lost college boyfriend, Nathan.
Any one of these is a nightmare, but all of them together combined with a dead body is a recipe for disaster. How will Meddy and her aunties pull off this event while keeping the corpse hidden?
As the wedding day unfolds, the chaos intensifies, leading to numerous misunderstandings and a lot of close calls. The unassuming aunties have nerves of steel and will stop at nothing to protect Meddy — while also making sure that the reputation of the family business stays intact.
Sutanto mentions in her author’s note that the aunties, like many Chinese Indonesians, speak three languages: English, Mandarin and Indonesian.
As they speak, the aunties often move fluidly between languages, and Sutanto captures the rhythm of their voices in the dialogue.
Some of the humor comes from various cross-cultural (and cross-generational) misunderstandings: the dating-app flirtation was unintentionally steamy thanks to the aunties’ lack of knowledge about emoji-based innuendo, and at one point, Meddy refers to a red herring, which Big Auntie misinterprets as a “red hearing.”
The humor comes from a place of love and deep respect, and the aunties’ broken English isn’t a mockery of their speech, but a celebration of their culture.
“Dial A for Aunties” capably blends slapstick humor, awkward situations, satire and romance into a sometimes-dark, always-charming story with a resolution as surprising as the rest of the plot. Sutanto has announced that there will be a sequel; I look forward to the future adventures of the Chan family.