In the introduction to “Four Hundred Souls,” Dr. Ibram X. Kendi describes the work as “a Black choir singing the spiritual into the heavens of history” — an apt description for this many-voiced collection of essays and poetry by 80 different authors who explore 400 years of Black history.
With his co-editor, Dr. Keisha N. Blain, Dr. Kendi has assembled a chorus of notable authors, historians and journalists to tell this remarkable story.
Each chapter of “Four Hundred Souls” centers on a five-year period in American history, with authors choosing their specific focus.
These chapters are then grouped into parts that span 25 years, with a poem at the end of each of the parts.
Individual chapters are intentionally brief and of equal length, and while the history is chronological, each chapter stands alone as its own work.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’ account of the legacy of the White Lion, a ship containing approximately 25 enslaved Angolans that arrived on the eastern coast in 1619, serves as the opening essay.
Hannah-Jones questions why Americans learn about the 1620 arrival of the Mayflower as a key event in the country’s history, but not the equally impactful arrival of the White Lion.
Like many of the chapters to follow, this opening serves not only as a historical essay, but as an introduction to the author’s body of work (in this case, the 1619 Project).
This first section focuses on a variety of aspects related to the arrival of enslaved Africans in North America, with contributions ranging from author Maurice Carlos Ruffin’s first-person story of freedman Anthony Johnson, who farms tobacco in the Virginia colony, to historian Brenda E. Stevenson’s exploration of colonial laws related to the treatment and enslavement of Black women.
The section closes with a powerful poem by acclaimed poet Jericho Brown, imploring the reader to consider the wound of enslavement by focusing on the enslaved rather than the enslavers.
This first section sets the tone and serves as a template, with each 25-year period casting new light on well-known aspects of Black history as well as illuminating lesser-known events and people.
We learn about Elizabeth Keye, the first woman of African descent to petition for her freedom during the colonial era, and about Maria W. Stewart, a 19th-century feminist and speaker whose fiery activism was ahead of its time.
The lasting historical impact of court cases, including Dred Scott, Plessy vs. Ferguson and Brown vs. Board of Education, is explored in thoughtful detail.
Contemporary authors Ijeoma Oluo and Kiese Laymon consider the lasting impact of historical events on their lives.
Historians Isabel Wilkerson (“The Warmth of Other Suns”) and Annette Gordon-Reed (“The Hemingses of Monticello”) introduce readers to their work via essays on the Great Migration and on Sally Hemings.
It’s this combination of the well-known and the lesser-known that adds both depth and breadth to the book.
For every Zora Neale Hurston or Frederick Douglass, there’s a Denmark Vessey or James McCune Smith.
“Four Hundred Souls” is a remarkable work, a stunningly-curated collection of voices telling a story of ingenuity and survival, of struggle and triumph, of extraordinary suffering and equally extraordinary achievement.
The beauty of this book is its variety and its thoughtful and accessible presentation of a far-reaching topic.
In her chapter on the 1950s Black Arts Movement, Imani Perry reminds readers that “Black life was not mere endurance but a victory of spirit in the form of human complexity, imagination, resistance, breadth and depth,” and it’s this victory of spirit that shines throughout “Four Hundred Souls.”
It’s complex, powerful, moving and an essential read for anyone who wants a deeper understanding of American history.