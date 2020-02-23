There are a number of links between mystery author Steph Cha’s latest novel, “Your House Will Pay,” and Gabriel Bump’s debut novel, “Everywhere You Don’t Belong.” Both include scenes of social unrest following the murder of an unarmed black teen, and both explore the difficulty of coming of age in the shadow of violence. But what especially stands out for me is the way both authors bring a sense of place to their stories. For Cha, it’s Los Angeles, both in the early 1990s and the present day. Bump’s vivid depiction of Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood gives readers a feel for the world of young Claude McKay Love.
“Everywhere You Don’t Belong” opens with a memory: Claude’s dad in the yard, fighting with another man while Claude’s grandmother looks on. The first chapter is brief, but we meet the people who raise Claude when his parents leave: his grandmother, a civil rights-era activist with a commanding presence, and Paul, a middle-aged man described as “Grandma’s friend.” It’s also an introduction to the cadence and pacing of the novel: bursts of action, lots of dialogue, unexpected humor.
Claude’s childhood passes in the early chapters of the novel. We meet his friends, Bubbly and Nugget, and his teacher, Ms. Bev. As quickly as they appear in Claude’s life, they disappear, Bubbly to the suburbs and Nugget to a magnet school on the city’s north side. This transience is a theme throughout the novel, and Claude grows up knowing that the people in your life don’t always stay. Claude’s teen years are awkward; he has few friends until he meets Janice, whose loneliness seems to match his own. Then an unarmed teen who was house sitting for his neighbors is murdered by police, an incident that escalates the tension in the neighborhood and serves as the catalyst for a riot.
The riot chapter is one of the strongest in the novel. The focus is less on the violence than on Claude’s self-described “inner chaos.” He’s old enough to understand the gravity of the situation, which he sees as a series of choices, but what should he do when “the lines between right and wrong seemed blurred and indecipherable”? The neighborhood burns, Janice’s uncle is killed, the news cycle moves on, but the trauma lingers. Getting out of South Shore becomes Claude’s priority. He joins the staff of the school newspaper, seeing in journalism the possibility of an escape.
Claude’s next stop: the University of Missouri, which is hardly the escape he was looking for. Racism, both casual and overt, abounds. Before long, his South Shore past collides with the new life he’s trying to cobble together, forcing Claude to consider his place in the world. It’s both a physical and a metaphorical journey, and like the rest of the novel, it’s thoughtful, political and surprisingly funny. “Everywhere You Don’t Belong” is a powerful debut from a promising new voice in fiction.
Cha’s novel “Your House Will Pay” follows two families whose lives are inextricably intertwined due to a devastating crime. In 1991, a Korean convenience store clerk shoots and kills Ava Matthews, an unarmed black teenager. Although the clerk is convicted of voluntary manslaughter, she serves no jail time. Almost 30 years later, Ava’s brother, Shawn, is still living with the aftereffects of Ava’s tragic murder. Shawn has had his share of struggles, including a brief stint in prison, but steady support from his aunt and his girlfriend help him get by.
Grace Park is unaware of the Ava Matthews murder. She works in her family’s pharmacy in a suburb outside L.A. and maintains a close relationship with both of her parents. One evening, Grace’s mother, Yvonne, is shot outside of a grocery store. As Grace waits in the hospital waiting room, her sister, Miriam, shares the family’s deepest secret: Yvonne Park was the woman who murdered Ava Matthews.
The point-of-view alternates with each chapter, giving both Shawn and Grace their own distinctive voices. Shawn’s desire for justice for his sister haunts him. In a scene midway through the book, Shawn visits his sister’s grave and reflects on his loss: She was “an ordinary girl who meant the world to him.” He cannot account for what might have been if Ava had lived, and it’s pain he is forced to live with. Grace finds it difficult to come to terms with her mother’s crime, and she vacillates between an impassioned defense of her mother’s honor and an intense desire for forgiveness. But how can she atone for her mother’s crime?
Cha implores the reader to consider the nature of forgiveness throughout the book. Who has the power to forgive or to seek forgiveness? Can forgiveness make up for injustice? And without forgiveness, are we destined to exist in a repeating cycle of violence, jeopardizing the well-being of future generations? There are no easy answers, but “Your House Will Pay” has the audacity to ask the questions.