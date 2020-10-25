Yaa Gyasi’s debut, “Homegoing,” was one of the most acclaimed novels of 2016 — a powerful intergenerational epic following the descendants of two Asante half sisters, one captured and enslaved while the other remains in West Africa.
Her second novel, “Transcendent Kingdom,” cements her status as a talented author with the ability to weave the philosophical and the personal together in an accessible and fascinating narrative.
The main character in “Transcendent Kingdom” is Gifty, a Ghanian-American neuroscientist and Stanford Ph.D. student whose scientific inquiries are driven by her need to understand herself and her family.
Raised in Huntsville, Ala., by a deeply religious mother, Gifty and her elder brother, Nana, struggle to find their place as Black immigrants in a White community.
Like her mother, Gifty finds solace in her faith. Basketball turns gregarious and athletic Nana into a local celebrity, until he’s sidelined by an ankle injury.
The injury shouldn’t kill him, but it does, thanks to carelessly prescribed opioids. Nana’s death is slow, violent and painful, casting a deep shadow across Gifty’s already-difficult childhood.
Nana’s death shakes Gifty’s faith and sends her mother into a deep depression. It also leads her to neuroscience, where she studies the mechanisms behind reward-seeking behavior.
What causes some people to become addicted to drugs or alcohol? Can the brain be rewired?
Gifty uses cutting-edge technology to study the brains of mice, in the hopes that she can answer her own questions about both her mother and brother.
But this scientific piece is only the beginning. Gifty’s driving force is understanding, and researching the inner workings of the brain is the path she has chosen.
The research is also a means for overcoming her shame regarding her brother’s death and her mother’s depression, but questions answered lead to new questions, deeper questions that go beyond scientific inquiry and into philosophy and a search for meaning.
Can faith and science coexist? Can we “make order, make sense, make meaning of the jumble of it all?”
The question of faith and science is a key piece of Gifty’s struggle. After Nana’s death, science replaced faith for Gifty. As a child, Gifty wrote letters to God in her journal; as an adult, she reflects on the meaning of the soul.
“At times, my life now feels so at odds with the religious teachings of my childhood that I wonder what the little girl I once was would think of the woman I’ve become — a neuroscientist who has at times given herself over to equating that essence that psychologists call the mind, that Christians call the soul, with the workings of the brain ... But the truth is I haven’t much changed. I still have so many of the same questions.”
Gyasi writes with striking clarity and precision. There isn’t a wasted word in “Transcendent Kingdom,” but it’s neither terse nor minimalist. It’s sharply focused, and the reader is with Gifty on her journey of understanding.
Every revelation adds something to the whole. The plot isn’t linear — we move from the present day into Gifty’s childhood and young adulthood, and the segues into the past are woven into the story.
An incident will trigger a memory, and we move with Gifty into those memories. We are privy to her meaning-making process, and in Yaa Gyasi’s capable and talented hands, it’s a stunning thing to witness.