The phrase “it girl” is common knowledge in American popular culture — we see it on magazine covers and entertainment writing as shorthand for a woman who is popular, glamorous and attractive.
But the origins of the term stretch back to the 1920s, when romance writer Elinor Glyn coined the phrase, defining “it” as “that strange magnetism that attracts both sexes” as well as “self-confidence and indifference as to whether you are pleasing or not.”
Glyn had just relocated to Los Angeles to try her luck writing for silent film. Then in her 50s, it was a unique third act to a storied career — but she’s largely forgotten.
Author and historian Hilary Hallett brings Elinor Glyn back into the spotlight with her new biography, “Inventing the It Girl: How Elinor Glyn Created the Modern Romance and Conquered Early Hollywood.”
The cover, which features a striking photo of Glyn wearing one of her long-haired cats as a stole, captures her spirit.
Born in 1864, Glyn spent much of her early life in small, secluded towns in England, Scotland and Canada, where free access to books let her imagination run wild. Her youthful admiration for free, independent women both real and fictional helped shape her life.
Elinor’s sister, Lucy Duff-Gordon, a prominent fashion designer of the late 19th and early 20th century, gave her entree into the circles of London society, where her charm and beauty made her a popular guest.
Like many well-heeled women of the era, she spent time in Paris, an experience that shaped her attitudes toward romance. Marriage to Clayton Glyn was far from the passionate experience Elinor expected, but life in late-Victorian Britain’s leisure class gave her ample opportunity to entertain, travel and become a tastemaker within her circle — and to write her first book, “The Visits of Elizabeth,” published in 1900.
Glyn’s career as an author took off with 1907’s “Three Weeks,” a scandalous-for-its-time novel about an affair between a married woman and a younger English aristocrat. The frank sensuality and focus on a woman’s desire was groundbreaking, and the book was a phenomenal success despite its controversial content.
Glyn became a celebrity and an icon, and she leaned into her image as the “authoress of passion,” posing in glamorous gowns amid luxurious interiors, and often appearing with a tiger skin, which figured prominently in her best-known book.
Glyn’s private life during this era was nearly as tumultuous as her novels, involving flirtations with handsome men and extravagant trips to exotic locales. But there was a serious side as well — she visited the Western Front during World War I and was present at the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in 1919.
The 1920s brought Glyn to Hollywood as a scriptwriter, a job well suited to the glamorous image that she spent years cultivating. The movies were still a new industry, and Glyn was part grande dame, part mother figure to many of the era’s young female stars.
Glyn’s debut feature, “The Great Moment,” featured Gloria Swanson in her first starring role and was a blockbuster success, launching her into the inner circles of early Hollywood royalty.
Glyn frequently adapted her novels for the screen, but her original works featured similar themes — sweeping romance (sometimes forbidden in nature), sensual love scenes and exotic locales. Her best-known film is the silent classic “It,” featuring iconic flapper Clara Bow as a shopgirl with undeniable magnetism.
Hallett’s extensive knowledge of Elinor Glyn and her milieu are apparent. There are frequent asides that help provide historical and cultural context, demonstrating how Glyn was both a product of the era and ahead of her time. There are photos throughout the book, and while none capture the drama of the cat-as-stole portrait on the cover, they give a feel for Glyn’s world — and her one-of-a-kind aesthetic.
“Inventing the It Girl” is a must-read for anyone interested in early Hollywood, as well as readers who enjoy biographies of iconic women.