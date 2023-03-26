Author Lisa See’s historical novels focus on the lives and relationships of Chinese and Chinese American women, combining rich and authentic detail with heartfelt stories of personal struggle.
Many of See’s novels draw from her family’s history and experiences, adding depth and intimacy.
While the eras See writes about vary, two of her novels focus on the Chinese American experience during the World War II era.
“Shanghai Girls” centers on two sisters, Pearl and May, who come of age in a wealthy family in 1930s Shanghai. The sisters are artists’ models known as “beautiful girls,” whose likenesses are used to illustrate advertisements and calendars. Their luxurious life comes to an abrupt halt when their father announces that he’s lost the family fortune and that the sisters will be married to the Louie brothers, Chinese American men they have never met, as a means of paying down his debts.
As modern women, Pearl and May expected to marry for love, not have marriages arranged for them. Not understanding the potential consequences of their actions, they attempt to escape after their marriage ceremony, only to face the brutality of the Japanese invasion of their beloved city. Eventually, they make their way to Los Angeles and their husbands, but May has a secret — she is expecting a baby, even though her marriage was not consummated.
Like many Asian immigrants, the sisters’ first stop is Angel Island, where they are subjected to lengthy interrogations regarding their status. Because of the Chinese Exclusion Act, Pearl and May are required to provide extensive proof of their relationships with their husbands. The sisters concoct a plan: May will give birth on Angel Island, and the sisters will pass the baby off as Pearl’s child.
After baby Joy is born, the sisters are released to their husbands in Los Angeles, where they live with a large extended family in the city’s small Chinatown. Their father-in-law presented himself as a wealthy merchant, but he owns a collection of small and not particularly profitable businesses in China City, a tourist attraction designed as a faux Chinese village. As Joy’s mother, Pearl stays home with her mother-in-law, while May goes to work, eventually finding a job in the movie business.
The war years are difficult. Pearl and May learn that most of the Louie brothers are “paper sons” who were brought to America with falsified documentation.
Despite the fact that America is the only home most of the Louie brothers have known, the possibility of deportation to China looms. The postwar rise of Communism in China intensifies scrutiny of the Chinese American community, leading to devastating consequences for the Louie family.
A sequel, “Dreams of Joy,” continues the mother-daughter story as idealistic Joy makes the treacherous journey to China during the early days of the People’s Republic to search for her father and learn more about her heritage.
Set in the 1930s and 1940s, “China Dolls” is the story of three friends living in San Francisco’s historic Chinatown. Grace Lee has escaped her abusive father and hopes to make her way as a dancer at the 1938 World’s Fair but finds that opportunities are scarce for a Chinese American woman.
A chance encounter with Helen Fong, born and raised in one of Chinatown’s most prominent families, begins a lifelong friendship. Soon, they are joined by Ruby Tom, an unconventional and headstrong woman whose care-free ways hide a secret that could destroy her livelihood.
The three women find jobs as dancers in a Chinatown nightclub, immersing themselves in the city’s glittering social scene. But the attack on Pearl Harbor changes everything, and their dreams are put on hold.
See alternates between the three main characters to tell the story, giving readers a glimpse of each woman’s inner life and struggle.
Details of the popular culture of the 1930s and 1940s abound, and the author does not shy away from the era’s darker aspects, such as Japanese American internment and the pervasiveness of anti-Asian racism and discrimination.
