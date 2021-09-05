There are a lot of things that come to mind when I think of the 1970s. Among them: tacky polyester clothing; avocado-green and harvest-gold furniture and appliances; blockbuster movies; and bizarre, only-in-the-’70s fads like pet rocks and streaking.
But it’s the music that captures my imagination the most. Whether it’s disco, rock, folk or soul, the ’70s had a stellar soundtrack.
Three recent books capture both the magic and dark side of the ’70s music scene — each set during a different part of the decade. Together, they paint a portrait of a memorable era.
- Emma Brodie’s debut novel, “Songs in Ursa Major,” follows the meteoric rise of Jane Quinn, a musician who gets her big break when popular singer/songwriter Jesse Reid abruptly cancels his appearance at the Bayleen Island Folk Festival.
Jane and her band, The Breakers, never had plans to make it beyond the island with their music, but their performance captures the attention of an A&R representative from a major record label and lands them a record deal.
It also brings them into Reid’s orbit — he is holed up in his family home on Bayleen Island, and he becomes Jane’s mentor, then her lover.
As The Breakers catapult toward stardom, it becomes clear that Jane is the star of the show. She’s a talented lyricist with a gift for melody, and her outspoken nature and determination surprise those who write her off as just another pretty young folk singer.
Jane is careful about her relationship with Jesse — she wants to be a success on her own terms — and her growing popularity, along with Jesse’s heroin addiction, strains their relationship.
Brodie captures the early-
’70s singer/songwriter scene in intricate detail, chronicling the ups and downs of the lives of working musicians — the grind of touring, the strain of recording, the joy of performing.
But it’s also a novel about the inner life of a talented, unique woman determined to maintain her identity, even if it means sacrificing her chance at stardom. Jane is a memorable character, and this book will inspire readers to revisit the music of the era.
- The main character in Jessica Anya Blau’s “Mary Jane” is 14-year-old Mary Jane Dillard, whose sheltered upbringing is at odds with the popular culture of the mid-’70s.
With her mother’s encouragement, Mary Jane takes a summer job as the nanny for the Cone family. She’s used to a regimented and predictable life, and the Cones are as free-spirited as they come.
In the Cone household, dinner isn’t always on the table at exactly 6 p.m., the kid doesn’t wear clothes if she doesn’t feel like it and the rooms are a cluttered mess. Also: Dr. Cone, a psychiatrist, has a live-in patient: Jimmy, a rock star who struggles with addiction, arrives at the start of summer with his movie-star wife, Sheba.
Mary Jane quickly realizes that if her mother knew what was going on in this “respectable household,” she would have to quit — so keeping the chaos a secret is essential.
She has grown to love this chaotic milieu, and they have grown to love her as well. The back-and-forth between Mary Jane and the Cones is delightful. They expand her horizons, introducing her to rock music and the joys of living life by the seat of your pants, and she brings some semblance of order to their home and lives.
“Mary Jane” is full of spot-on pop-cultural and historical details, from mentions of Watergate and the Apollo/Soyuz mission to references to the popular music of the era.
It’s a nostalgic treat, and Mary Jane’s distinctive voice will appeal to readers looking for a light-hearted summer read.
- The fall of the Me Decade is chronicled in Amy Mason Doan’s “Lady Sunshine,” set partially in 1979 and 1999.
Like Mary Jane Dillard, Jackie Pierce is searching for something beyond the confines of her wealthy San Francisco upbringing, and she hopes to find the answer at The Sandcastle, her uncle Graham’s sprawling home on the California coast.
The Sandcastle is home to an ever-changing group of musicians, artists and free spirits who are drawn to Graham’s artistic vision. But there’s a dark undercurrent running through this idyllic retreat, and Graham isn’t the hero his followers believe him to be.
Jackie also meets her cousin, Willa, for the first time, and they quickly become close friends, each introducing the other to elements of her life.
Then a tragic event casts a shadow over their time together, leaving them to go their separate ways. A few years later, Willa dies in a surfing accident off the coast of Mexico.
In 1999, Graham’s wife dies, leaving The Sandcastle to Jackie, who returns for the first time in 20 years. Her plan is to empty out the estate as quickly as possible and sell it, but memories of her time there inspire her to linger in an attempt to figure out what happened at the end of summer 1979 and unravel the mystery of Willa’s unexpected and untimely death.
Doan alternates timelines with each chapter, tantalizing the reader with lush descriptions of the wild California coast as well as clues that explain why Willa left home so abruptly.
“Lady Sunshine” will draw in readers who enjoy stories that slowly untangle a web of family secrets.