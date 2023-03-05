Misbah is the first of the three narrators in “All My Rage” (Razorbill 2022) by Sabaa Tahir, winner of the National Book Award 2022 for Young People’s Literature.
Misbah is a Pakistani immigrant living in the small town of Juniper in California’s Mojave Desert. About Pakistan, she says, “The clouds over Lahore were purple as a gossip’s tongue the day my mother told me I would wed.” She would marry Turique and travel to America and run a small hotel and have a son.
Salahudin, or Sal, is the second narrator and Misbah’s son. Something dreadful happened to 6-year-old Sal in the laundry room of the hotel at the hands of a hotel resident. Sal’s mother, or Ama, Misbah, feels it’s best to love her son so deeply that he forgets the horrible incident. By the time he’s 18, finishing high school, he’s an aspiring writer, and Ama is dying. In his despair, Sal’s father becomes a chronic alcoholic. Sal discovers that the hotel is grossly in debt; he should sell it, but doesn’t want to lose his Ama’s dream of an oasis on the desert.
Noor, the third narrator, born in Pakistan, was buried in rubble in an earthquake that killed the rest of her family when she was 6 years old. Her uncle travels from America and, at great risk, to the village. He hears a voice in the rubble of his family home. When everyone else has given up hope, he grabs at rocks and boards to uncover his small niece. He saves Noor and brings her to the small town of Juniper, where he tries to Americanize her. Noor calls him Chachu, the Urdu word for father’s brother, even though this annoys him. She knows Punjabi and identifies as Pakistani. Chachu has his own demons, but Noor shows up in the middle of first grade, very alone.
Salahudin, also 6, becomes her friend. They are Pakistan-descended teenagers in their class and in their town. And now they are both 18.
Misbah is a devout Muslim. Noor attends the tiny make-shift mosque in town. Salahudin doesn’t believe, but he loves his Ama, Misbah, deeply. Noor’s uncle, Chachu, is anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistani, anti-Punjabi. He’s against Noor leaving Juniper to get an education and become a doctor — her dream.
Misbah loves Noor like a daughter and sees how beautiful Salahudin and Noor are together, but the two have a falling out. Misbah feels that Noor is like a breeze, and Salahudin needs the breeze to sweep across him. The reader feels the truth of this. Misbah knows something is very wrong in Noor’s household, but she is dying and doesn’t have the energy to take care of what she suspects.
In Sal’s desperation to save the hotel, he makes a grave mistake, pulling innocent Noor into the mess. It looks like their lives are ruined, but we feel hope. We know that these two were born to be together and to lead good lives. Read it and find out. Please.