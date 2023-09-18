Author Maurene Goo covers three generations of Korean American women of one family in “Throwback” (Zando 2023).
Samantha is the contemporary teen.
Her mother, Priscilla, was raised by her Korean immigrant mother, Halmoni.
The trials of misunderstanding between the abutting generations is pretty universal.
Priscilla grew up in the 1990s, raised by her single mother, Halmoni, after her Korean-born husband died in their home of Los Angeles.
Halmoni in her new country is terrified for her two teen daughters and is therefore very strict.
Sam loves her grandmother (who has mellowed with age) and cannot understand the stress between Priscilla and Halmoni.
Sam loves to help Halmoni out in the family dry cleaning business.
In turn, Sam has big problems with her conservative mother, the first generation American, who grew up with aspirations to the American dream via being a cheerleader and wanting to be prom queen.
Sam is disgusted by her mother’s prom queen aspirations.
And she’s appalled by her parents’ desire to join the country club.
Sam doesn’t understand that the world is a bit less racist than it was in Priscilla’s high school days, and her mother wants to take advantage of that.
She wants to belong.
At this point, Sam is thrown back in time to her mother’s 1995 high school experience.
And she discovers Priscilla, her mother, as a teen.
To Sam’s surprise, Priscilla could be a friend, and she decides to help her win prom queen.
Present-day Sam in the 1990s is too cool for school and just about everything else. She rants about the backwardness of the 90s.
But here, Sam sees a younger Halmoni, nervous for her daughter, and begins to understand the issues that have grown up between her mother and grandmother.
As a reader looking through a window to Korean American culture, it’s eye-opening to see the racism and be reminded of the misogyny of the 1990s.
Priscilla had to suffer racial micro-agressions from her White friends. She’s “exotic” and perpetually “foreign.”
Sam has denounced the need to look pretty, but Priscilla surely hadn’t.
It’s heartening to be reminded that in 30 years, we are making some progress in both cultural acceptance and women’s rights.
But Sam disparages analog technology, which seems Jurassic to her.
Phones and internet were not ubiquitous, so how can Sam get by?
And what is microfiche anyway?
Sam, who has two parents, comes to see the restrictions placed on her mother as a teen.
Sam sees Halmoni’s challenge of being a new American raising teens in a new city in a new country so different from her own.
Entitled Sam begins to see why her mother developed as she did, why she became the adult she became, and begins to feel empathy for her mother.
And the reader sees how one’s experiences shape who we are.
There’s a romance as well.
But what’s more interesting is how everything resolves.