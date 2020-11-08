Ashley is a wealthy Black high school senior when the 1992 Los Angeles riots break out following the police beating of Rodney King in “The Black Kids” (Simon & Schuster 2020), by Christina Hammonds Reed.
Ashley hangs with the popular White cheerleader and athlete types headed by Kimberly and her boyfriend, Michael, and ignores the Black kids at school. Afterall, she’s rich like her White friends. The girls try to stand up to their boyfriends. Ashley says, “Just because sometimes our music comes wrapped in glitter doesn’t mean it’s empty.”
For readers who have problems with swearing, these kids swear just like most of today’s kids.
Ashley’s big sister, Josephine (after Josephine Baker), is secretly married to a White man and is the only family member who has a social conscience or need to be politically active. The family frets that Jo is endangering herself in the city while protesters loot and burn stores. But Jo has always been dramatic, in Ashley’s eyes — always too sensitive.
Lucia, the sisters’ Latina nanny and best friend, says of Jo, “Your parents don’t know what she’s so sad about. Sadness for them is a cause and effect, not simply a way to be.”
The reader is reminded this isn’t contemporary when characters talk about records on turntables, cassette tapes, and the fact they don’t have cellphones.
Things rev up when LaShawn, the Black scholarship athlete at their private school, notices Ashley. But Ashley is going to prom with Trevor.
Riots are ramping up, Jo is in more danger, the family is increasingly worried, and “good girl” Ashley is making mistakes. She’s paying too much attention to Kimberly’s boyfriend and wonders her group where LaShawn got his new Jordan sneakers. A rumor starts about LaShawn and looting. Eventually, a rumor starts Ashley being slutty.
In the meantime, we’re introduced to Ashley’s cousin, Morgan, and her father’s brother, Ronnie. The poor side of the family Ashley’s family has forgotten. They live downtown in the path of the burning and looting, where they own a vacuum repair shop inherited from their grandmother, Shirley. It turns out Shirley’s family survived the Tulsa, Okla., riots of 1919 and sought refuge in L.A. Ashley wonders why she’d never heard these stories. Well, her parents wanted better for their kids. They wanted them to be without worries, to have a carefree childhood. This seems reasonable, but now they’re all paying the price.
Ashley comes of age as a young Black woman and brings her family with her in this eye-opening book, a story that shows we haven’t made nearly enough racial progress the last three decades, or even the last century.