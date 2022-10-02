I love to learn history from well-researched historical fiction, so when I read about “Lines of Courage” (Scholastic 2022) by the reputable researcher and award-winning Jennifer A. Nielsen, I jumped. There aren’t many young-adult novels covering WWI, and this one has the added bonus of being told by five different teen voices — from five different countries and spans the entire war, 1914-1918.
Felix Baum, 12, from Austria-Hungary, works to resist Jewish deportation. He happens to be racing down the side street to where the carriage of Archduke Franz Ferdinand was traitorously diverted in Bosnia and witnesses his assassination without realizing who or what he is observing. This event is thought to have begun the complex and brutal war.
Kara Webb, 14, from Britain, works alongside her nurse mother on a Red Cross train in France, hoping to one day become a certified nurse or doctor. But her empathy for wounded soldiers compels her to disobey orders, as when she hides an injured enemy soldier named Baum. When discovered, this gets her in the kind of trouble that may keep her from ever getting the education she’ll need to fulfill her dreams. But when the Germans dispense poison gas and the number of wounded increases, Kara is ordered to the battlefield to transport the wounded to the hospital train.
French Juliette has been cut off from her mother and brother in their attempts to find her father, who has been imprisoned by the enemy during the longest battle of the war. At Verdun, Juliette sells her red cap to help raise money to find her father. Kara buys Juliette’s cap and gives it back to the girl. This cap will make its rounds among the five teens.
Dimitri Petrenko, 14, a tzarist of Russia, is sent to the front with no weapon by a cruel commander, who is a Bolshevik. Left for dead, Dimitri is found by Juliette, who nurses him back to health in a cave where she lives. When Dimitri recovers and with Russia embroiled in its own revolution, he fights on the side of the French.
Innocent Elsa from Germany, whose father is a German officer, is convinced that her homing pigeon will help victims of the war.
Each of these five young people experiences the horrors, hardship and violence of war, and their lives will connect in subtle and interesting ways. That happens, in part, by following an Austrian war medal as it passes from one to the other characters over five years. The coincidences necessary to make this multi-character plot work are a bit implausible, but what with Ukraine at war, it could be an important read for many.