Sharon Flake tells Char’s story in “The Life I’m In” (Scholastic 2021), a companion piece to her Coretta Scott King winner, “The Skin I’m In” (Disney 1998), about Maleeka.
Char was the bully who caused Maleeka so much pain.
The author confesses she had a hard time liking her character, Char.
Maybe it took her that thirteen-year gap, but readers will find Char likeable.
In Flake’s hands, we see and understand some conditions that might make one a bully.
At the beginning of the book, Char is in seventh grade for the third time. She skipped third grade. So we figure she’s 13 or 14 years old when the story begins.
She’s not stupid. Her circumstances are rough. Her parents died three years previously, and she’s being raised by her 26-year-old sister who supports them by throwing parties that involve the sale of drugs and some prostitution.
But Big Sister keeps Char protected during those parties.
Char and Maleeka are still friends.
Char thinks she’s learning how not to bully Maleeka by teaching Maleeka to stand up for herself.
Then Big Sister turns difficult Char out of their home, buys her a bus ticket and sends her to Alabama to live with their grandparents. On the bus, Char meets a young woman, April, and her baby, Cricket. April confides that she has paid up front to procure a job on a cruise ship.
Char understands what’s going on and asks, “‘Three hundred and fifty dollars,’ she says. ‘For what?’ “The job.’ “You gotta pay for a job? I thought they paid you.’ ‘The good ones cost.’ She still owes ’em money, she says. ‘I’m supposed to pay the rest when they pick me up.’”
Char and April get off the bus in some city on the way south. April leaves Cricket with Char and goes off with smooth-talking Anthony and her “cruise ship” job. Char tries to take care of the baby as best she can and eventually thinks of Cricket as her own. In time, Anthony gives Char money for rent and baby necessities and asks her to call him “Daddy.” Eventually, the responsibility is too much for Char, and she gets tricked into Anthony’s circuit of sex trafficking.
There’s no graphic sex in this book, but be warned, the violence is disturbing. After Anthony beats Char, the girls’ “caretaker” says, “Some girls is harder to break than others.” But Char has “learned her lesson,” and now she’s family with the other girls who tell her “It gets better.” The teens support each other in between endless hours of working as prostitutes. They’re fed and housed and “protected” by “Daddy.” Yes, this will be chilling to any reader, and a young reader will understand how chilling it is.
Fortunately, Char, with her big heart, has made friends on the outside. She works to free herself and her “family” of girls. Sex trafficking and abuse are fleshed out in this book such that you understand how it happens so easily. It’s a cautionary tale that any vulnerable girl should read.