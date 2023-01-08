Rachel Vellenga | 'Dry' looks at a glass all empty
What would happen if one day you went to flush the toilet, take a quick shower or get a glass of water, and nothing happened? What if no water came out?
“Dry” starts with the normally mundane task of filling a dog’s empty water dish, but when nothing comes out of the tap, it becomes clear there is no more water in parched Southern California.
This book follows a group of teens as they navigate their suddenly very different, and much more hostile, world.
Water shortages have been a fact of life for some time when the book begins, but when water negotiations break down between the Southwest states, the water stops completely.
The federal government struggles to respond, but the desperation of people overwhelms and quickly overpowers the troops and equipment sent to help.
Water has been stopped to everything except the most critical of organizations.
Pair this water crisis with growing wildfires in the area, and you have a very suspenseful young adult novel by father-and-son team Neal and Jarrod Shusterman.
The book starts with a group of teens facing the water-shortage situation from different starting points.
By the end of the book, they have banded together to face this crisis as one.
Sixteen-year-old Alyssa and her 10-year-old brother, Garrett, are stranded alone at home when their parents go to the beach to try and get water from a salt-water-to-fresh-water converter provided by the government.
A riot ensues, and their parents don’t return. Calls to their cellphones go unanswered.
Alyssa and Garrett team up with their survivalist neighbor, 16-year-old Kelton, who is also on his own.
This sympathetic group quickly acquires several more members as they try to make their way to a bunker stocked with food and water.
What would happen if water was suddenly the most precious and limited of resources? This book provides a good idea.
It is an exciting and engrossing read. “Dry” alternates between the viewpoints of the teen characters, which, in this case, works well.
The chapters are named after the character whose viewpoint is being shared, along with the number of days since the water crisis started.
This builds drama and suspense.
The characters grow and learn as the crisis continues, and behave in realistic ways.
The different factions the population divides themselves into and different scenarios the teens find themselves in feel believable, except for perhaps the sluggishness of the federal government’s response and the callousness of neighboring states to completely shut off water to a large section of our most populous state.
A gripping read for teens and adults to enjoy with a large glass of water.
Rachel Vellenga is a youth-services librarian at The Urbana Free Library. She loves reading (surprise!), working with families and international travel, and is pretty handy with scissors and construction paper.