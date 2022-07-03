While human-caused climate change is obviously a bad thing, Thor Hanson’s new book, “Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid: The Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change,” offers a glimpse into how some animals may be able to adapt and some will not.
This may sound like a dry and depressing topic, but it was actually quite fascinating and somewhat hopeful, or at least less “soothsayer of doom-y” than most climate change books.
The author is clearly fascinated by the topic of climate change adaptation, and their enthusiasm translates to their reader, especially those interested in the natural world.
No one disputes that Earth’s climate has fluctuated in the past, but it has rarely changed this quickly, unless there was a catastrophic event like the asteroid that likely killed off the dinosaurs or large volcanic eruptions.
This accelerated timeline for man-made climate change gives various species less time to adapt to the changes, whether that adaptation means moving to a different habitat that can now sustain them or changing their own characteristics.
The title features two animals making such adaptations and demonstrates natural selection in action.
A specific anole lizard which lives on tropical islands were studied directly before two strong hurricanes, only two weeks apart, blew through the Caribbean and then directly after the hurricanes.
The ones who survived had larger-than-average front-toe pads to allow them to cling to trees better and shorter back legs, which meant that when very strong hurricane winds blew and their lower bodies flapped behind them, the shorter back legs reduced the amount of drag.
The hurricane was humorously simulated by a leaf blower in a hotel room.
One wonders if the hotel neighbors had questions.
Customs officials certainly had questions about a leaf blower being brought into a hurricane-ravaged island.
The second example was squid found in the ocean around Mexico.
When the waters warmed in 2009 and 2010, fishermen stopped catching any and thought that the warmer waters had caused them to die off.
Instead, what scientists discovered was not only had the species survived, but they had grown more numerous.
They had changed dramatically in response to the warmer ocean, reaching maturity in half the time, growing only half as big and living half as long and were now too small for most of the lures the fisherman used.
Owls in Finland are now more brown than white from less snow.
Bears that eat salmon now disappear at the height of the salmon run when their very favorite food, red elderberries, ripen two weeks earlier due to the change in climate.
The author makes the point that those species with shorter lifespans often adapt easier, but even animals like bears with longer lifespans are adapting.
If you are looking for a book that explains the causes of climate change, this is probably not the book for you.
But if you are looking for an interesting book that gives insight into how our world might look after climate change, this book will be very helpful.