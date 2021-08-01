As its title suggests, “The Better Angels of our Nature: Why Violence has Declined” explores the idea that despite what most people believe and what media headlines blare, individuals in the current time are much less likely to die violent deaths than they were at any other time in human history.
Another way to state this is that we live in the safest time ever, according to author Steven Pinker. He explores this hypothesis exhaustively in this 800-page book, but not always completely convincingly, in my opinion. It is certainly a hypothesis that most people hope to be true, and suspect may be true, but I’m not sure this book has me entirely convinced.
First off, you need to have a strong constitution to read parts of this book. Straight out of the gate, Pinker describes in graphic detail torture and execution techniques like crucifixion along with other methods employed routinely as a form of justice by earlier societies.
He goes through the grislier deaths of religious saints with the attitude one might have reporting sports statistics. He brings up the barbarism of slavery
and domestic violence, which used to be commonplace and now are less socially and legally acceptable and therefore rarer (we hope).
He points to the correlation between socio-economic status, education attainment and the type of society you live in to the likelihood of being the perpetrator or victim of a homicide.
There are many different factors that could be responsible for this. The data that he provides does not conclusively prove these are the sole factors.
You might be wondering how World War II, the deadliest conflict ever with 75 million lost, factors into Pinker’s “safest time” calculations. He counts war deaths based solely on what percentage they are of the population. That conveniently takes WWII from the deadliest war in known human history to only the most deadly of the 21st century.
While you could make this argument, it feels like he is cherry-picking stats to fit his hypothesis. It gives more weight to violent deaths when the world’s human population was smaller. So you can say that statistically, you are safer now because the population of the world is larger, but you can equally say that more people died violently in the last 120 years than any other time in human history.
Pinker also never adequately explains what qualifies as a “violent death.” Some diseases are included (as when Native American populations were wiped out by diseases introduced to the continents by European explorers), but not others (like the 1918 flu pandemic that killed 20 million to 50 million people and was spread by soldiers returning from World War I).
So, while I hope Pinker’s hypothesis is correct, I’m not convinced, given his use of cherry-picking in supporting it.