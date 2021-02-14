Lindy West is best known for her best-selling book “Shrill” and the Hulu series made from it starring comedian Aidy Bryant.
“Shrill” covers feminism and the experience of being a fat woman in our society.
Her new book is a collection of extremely timely and insightful essays, covering a range of topics from #MeToo to racism to our society’s views on female fatness.
Her wit, as always, is present, but so is her righteous indignation which she articulates with surgical accuracy.
She gives voice to those things that annoy us, but we aren’t necessarily as talented at articulating or even discerning exactly why they annoy us.
The introduction to West’s new book references the term “witch hunt” being commonly employed by people who are being called out for various behaviors that are no longer approved of in our society.
It is used by comedians, politicians and others to assume a false cloak of victimhood and persecution.
They use it when ramifications, no matter how insignificant, for their bad behavior come calling.
West points out the irony that actual witch hunts were used to persecute and often kill (primarily) women in Europe and the colonies.
While having your PR person craft a carefully-worded half-apology of “I’m sorry if you were offended” may be a minor annoyance, it hardly seems to equate to being burned alive at the stake. And the book only builds from there.
Not all of the essays held my interest equally.
West tells us about the press focusing exclusively during a gaggle for “Shrill” on Elizabeth Banks being beautiful, so why ever would she want to option the television show of an unashamedly fat woman protagonist.
They did this while ignoring the rest of the cast who was on stage with Banks. This was mildly interesting, but it is also entirely predictable.
West’s take on Joan Rivers as both brutal upholder of patriarchal standards, even as Rivers had spent her life suffering under them and being constrained by them as a woman in comedy, gave the reader legitimate insight.
She points out both how Rivers gleefully cut women down for the most minor infractions (Julia Roberts not having clean-shaven armpits that one time on the red carpet! The horror!!) to how Rivers also paved the way for women comedians who came after her.
West’s pointing out that Ricky Gervais is obsessed with biological evolution while he kicks and screams at the idea of having to evolve his comedy to stay current and therefore funny was also worth reading.
Many people will find different chapters of particular interest, which is one of the hallmarks of a good book.
I found this to be an insightful and timely book to read in this time of societal change. I look forward to reading more from this talented author.