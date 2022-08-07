We make a lot of choices in life. There are important choices, like which career field to enter, where to live and if and when we want to have children. Then there’s the mundane decisions we make on a daily basis: where to go for lunch, which shirt to buy, what ice cream flavor we want.
Before you’re capable of making choices for yourself, they are made for you by your family or those who guard you. The choices made by your family can alter the trajectory of your life. Hopefully, they choose wisely. If not, you either have to accept the outcomes of their choices or work to correct them. After all, the one thing you can’t choose is your family.
Renowned author Harper Lee wrote the following about families in her notable novel “To Kill a Mockingbird”: “You can choose your friends but you sho’ can’t choose your family, an’ they’re still kin to you no matter whether you acknowledge ‘em or not, and it makes you look right silly when you don’t.” A touching sentiment, albeit somewhat generalized.
Every family is different. And for some families, like the family we encounter in Rory Power’s latest novel, “In a Garden Burning Gold,” remaining loyal to your family or choosing to cut ties could mean the difference between life or death.
The story alternates between the perspectives of twins Rhea and Lexos. As the eldest siblings of four, they have more responsibilities than their younger siblings, Nitsos and Chrysanthi.
Rhea and Lexos have helped their father, Vasilis, the Stratagiozi of Thyzakos, run the country for over a century. Their father holds great power. His title grants him respect, but it’s his power that the people fear.
The Stratagiozi’s power, his matagios, is death. All he has to do is say a mourning prayer and speak a name. Once uttered, the owner of that name is dead before the prayer is complete.
Each sibling also holds a unique power passed down from their father. To Rhea, he gave control over the seasons. To Lexos, the tides.
Rhea and Lexos’ duties take them all over the country, while Nitsos and Chrysanthi stay home perfecting their crafts that directly correlate to the order, infrastructure and beauty of the country; Nitsos with his mechanical creations and Chrysanthi with her paints.
Rhea’s work is arguably the hardest of them all. Known to the country as Thyspira, part of her duties include picking a consort each season and traveling home with them. After that, her real responsibilities begin.
When the time comes for her to pick her next consort, Rhea is torn between two choices. Her father’s pick will wipe out a particular threat to his rule; however, Lexos is adamant that picking a different consort will ensure their family’s survival.
Rhea must decide whether to trust her twin brother or comply with her father’s wish, a decision that will undoubtedly change the course of their lives.
This novel packs a punch.
Power deftly merges tense family dynamics with powerful magic, a combination that doesn’t exactly bode well for our protagonists. However, the author’s true talent lies in the details. Readers can expect vivid imagery that will pull you into the story for a truly immersive reading experience. I recommend checking out a copy at your local library. Happy reading!